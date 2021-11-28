Chargers at Broncos second quarter recap

The Denver Broncos opened up the second quarter with Teddy Bridgewater questionable to return with injury, so it was Drew Lock under center. Denver called back-to-back run plays to open up the second quarter to get down inside the Los Angeles Chargers 10 yard line.

Thanks to a Melvin Gordon run the Broncos are in the redzone! pic.twitter.com/pQtO6vLEy5 — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 28, 2021

The drive began to stall a bit when Javonte Williams was stuffed at the line and then Drew Lock missed an open Tim Patrick in the back of the end zone, but on third and goal from the nine they decided to hand it off to Williams again who broke free up the middle for the touchdown run to put Denver up big early.

Nice job by Lloyd Cushenberry on the Broncos 3rd down touchdown run. pic.twitter.com/sP5AT4GNbX — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 28, 2021

Broncos 14, Chargers 0.

The Chargers looked like they were going to get things going on their next drive, but on third and five Mike Williams was called for offensive pass interference on Ronald Darby to negate a big play. On third and 15, Keenan Allen broke open past the first down marker for the first Chargers first down of the game.

Austin Ekeler got through the line for a six yard gain to midfield, but Kyle Fuller read a quick toss outside to Allen for a one yard loss on second down. Ekeler got open on a slant on third down and was able to get the first down conversion.

After a holding penalty, the Chargers were again faced with another third down. They only needed five yards to get the first down and get into field goal range. They came up short of the first down and elected to go for it on fourth and two. Darby got his hands up to break up the pass to get a turnover on downs.

Ronald Darby with nice coverage on Keenan Allen and the Broncos D holds strong on 4th and 2! pic.twitter.com/Pfl6DgoEuu — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 28, 2021

With Drew Lock still in at quarterback, the Broncos remained in a run-heavy mindset. The first two plays went nowhere as the Chargers loaded the box with Lock in there. On third and seven, Lock dumped it off behind the line to Gordon who turned it up field for a short gain and a quick three and out for Denver.

After getting a quick first down, the Chargers quickly found themselves in a third and long after a short run and a Stephen Weatherly sack of Herbert on second down.

Stephen Weatherly brings down Justin Herbert! pic.twitter.com/NB4AwjyArF — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 28, 2021

Hebert’s third down pass was an errant throw to Allen for another Chargers punt.

The Chargers stack the box on early downs with Lock in there, so the run game for Denver has ground to a halt. They needed Lock to burn the Chargers for daring him to throw, which he did on a sideline pass to Courtland Sutton that was called defensive pass interference.

That good was immediately erased by one of the worst quarterbacking decisions of the year with Drew Lock throwing an easy interception to set the Chargers up with a chance to score before halftime.

Might be the worst interception I've seen all season.



Horrific decision by Drew Lock. pic.twitter.com/QzFu8546Gj — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 28, 2021

The Broncos defense tried to get things back on track with DeShawn Williams sacking Herbert on first down, but he followed that up with an 18-yard dart to Allen. That launched the Chargers offense on a furious march towards the end zone before halftime ending an Austin Ekeler touchdown.

Broncos 14, Chargers 7.

They also get the ball to start the third quarter.