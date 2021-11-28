 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 12: Chargers at Broncos gameday inactives

Here are your gameday inactives for Week 12 between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will be without defensive lineman Shelby Harris against the Los Angeles Chargers this afternoon. That is a huge blow for the interior defensive line. They will also be without starting right tackle Bobby Massie and starting safety Kareem Jackson. That’s a tough situation considering the Broncos are coming out of their bye week.

That will mean rookie Caden Sterns will get his first start on defense. He has had a nose for the football in nickel/dime packages this year, but Denver will need him to step up opposite Justin Simmons this week.

Meanwhile, the Chargers are all hands on deck with no notable inactives really as they look to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC west. Hopefully the Broncos offense leans on the run game, because that might be the only way they can keep this game close and give themselves a chance to win.

Here is your full inactives list for the Broncos-Chargers game in Week 12.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Shelby Harris DL
Brett Rypien QB
Tyrie Cleveland WR
Kareem Jackson S
Bobby Marrie OT
Jamar Johnson S

Chargers inactives

Player Position
Easton Stick QB
Joshua Kelley RB
Mark Webb Jr. DB
Alohi Gilman S
Gabe Nabers FB
Trey Pipkins III OT
Linval Joseph DL

