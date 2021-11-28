8 winners, 0 losers from the Broncos dominating 28-13 win over the Chargers

The Denver Broncos needed to make a statement.

And not the kind the Broncos made against the Philadelphia Eagles. Denver was very much in the hunt for the playoffs and the AFC West, but to “keep hope alive” it needed to beat the Los Angeles Chargers. There was doubt over which team would should up on Sunday. The one that beat the Dallas Cowboys? Or the one everyone saw against the Eagles?

The Broncos did that in emphatic fashion with a dominating 28-13 win on Sunday. Now at 6-5 on the season, Denver is still in the hunt for the playoffs and the division.

Per usual, I’m bound to forget someone, leave them off or put them in the wrong category, so please mention them in the comments.

Winners

Pat Surtain II

The NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year will go to Micah Parsons. However, the Broncos rookie cornerback is telling everyone, “Don’t forget about me.” Surtain is giving fans flashbacks to Champ Bailey with his two interceptions, especially the pick-six.

Javonte Williams

Speaking of rookies, Pookie flashed yet again. And on Sunday he just didn’t do it as a runner but as a receiver. Williams is so much to fun to watch with the ball in his hands. Keeping feeding the rock and special things happen. Williams led Denver with 57 yards on three receptions. The rookie running back also added 14 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. To make the impact Williams made on just 17 touches is pretty remarkable. If it was clear before, it’s even more apparent now that fans need to rock this Pookie shirt and hoodie from BreakingT.

Teddy Bridgewater

The Denver quarterback caught a lot of flack for his “business” decision against the Eagles. The stats definitely don’t jump off the sheet, but he dove for the first touchdown of the game, gutted out a shin injury and stiff-armed Joey Bosa to throw a touchdown.

Justin Simmons

After a rough start to the season, the Broncos safety is playing incredibly well. Simmons finished with eight tackles (seven solo) and one tackle for loss.

The Broncos offensive line

Denver got even more injuries to its offensive line, with Calvin Anderson and Dalton Risner getting hurt in the game. It didn’t matter. The Broncos controlled the line scrimmage to allow the running game to get 147 yards on 33 carries. That’s how Denver remains in the hunt the rest of the season.

Broncos front seven

On the other side of the ball, Denver’s defense did the exact same thing. The Chargers running game was held in check and the Broncos got consistent pressure on Justin Herbert. Again, that’s how Denver wins down the stretch. This also helps me keep the list from being extravagant. Still, shoutouts to go Baron Browning, Kenny Young, DeShawn Williams, Stephen Weatherly and McTelvin Agim.

Sam Martin/Nate Hairston

Anytime you down a punt on the one-yard yard line, you make the list. Helluva play by Martin and Hairston. When the special teams are able to make a difference in flipping field position, that usually spells good things. Martin had two punts downed inside in the 20. Meanwhile, Hairston almost added a pick to his day.

Losers

None

There were some definite issues, namely a costly and dumb interception, but Denver was able to overcome the mistakes and come away with the win. When you get a dominating win like this, no need to add any losers to the equation. The key now is to build on this and find a way to finally end the losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs.