Broncos rebound after bye, playoff hopes very much alive

For the first time in a long time, the Denver Broncos are nominally relevant going into December. Denver’s win over the Chargers on Sunday keeps them in the conversation for now, but their remaining schedule looms large for the rest of the season.

The Broncos have had an up and down 2021 season thus far and it’s nothing short of remarkable that, despite mounting injuries and frustrating losses, the Broncos remain in position to lay a serious claim the AFC West crown next week with a win over Kansas City next week.

There is fight in these Broncos. It doesn’t always show up and the coaches don’t always put it in the best position to succeed, but Denver’s 6-5 record is nothing to be shake a stick at. They have fought to get this far. The true test of the season will be to see how far they’re willing to take it.

There are six games left. Does Denver turtle up and call it a season early or do they plant their feet and fight? For the first time in a long time, Denver has some say in how the rest of their season will go. The question is, what will they do with it?

Horse Tracks

Broncos’ win over Chargers sets up battle for first place with AFC West-leading Chiefs

No matter what happens, we have to find a way to leave Arrowhead with a win," Justin Simmons said.

'We never question his toughness': Bridgewater’s return from injury a testament to his will

“That guy, he does it all and he pushes through a lot,” Eric Saubert said. “He’s been doing it all season. I think it just speaks to the type of guy and player he is. Hats off to him finishing that out.”

'That's what we expect from him': Pat Surtain II, Broncos defense stand strong in win over Chargers

“That's the type of defense we need to be playing for the rest of the season,” safety Justin Simmons said.

Full game highlights: Chargers vs. Broncos | Week 12

Watch the game highlights from the Denver Broncos' win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12 of the 2021 season.

Chargers Fall to Broncos, 28-13 in Week 12 of 2021 Season

With the loss, the Bolts fall to 6-5 on the season.

Surtain's pair of picks leads Broncos past Chargers 28-13

Rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II had a pair of interceptions to lead the Denver Broncos past the Los Angeles Chargers 28-13.

Broncos help their playoff chances with 28-13 win over Chargers - ProFootballTalk

Browns coach Stefanski says Jack Conklin's injury is 'serious', team reportedly fears torn patellar tendon - CBSSports.com

Conklin will get an MRI on his knee this week

Vikings' Dalvin Cook injures shoulder in Week 12 loss to 49ers, will undergo MRI on Monday - CBSSports.com

Cook missed two games earlier in the season with an ankle injury

Panthers bench Cam Newton in fourth quarter vs. Dolphins, but Matt Rhule says Newton will remain starting QB - CBSSports.com

Newton had a rough outing in Miami on Sunday

NFL Week 12 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: 49ers run all over Vikings, hold on for crucial NFC win - CBSSports.com

All the best highlights from Week 12 are right here

Giants' Joe Judge wanted former OC Jason Garrett out last year; more moves coming in New York - CBSSports.com

The Giants haven't won more than six games since 2016

Coaching change very likely in Chicago as Bears continue to struggle in fourth season under Matt Nagy - CBSSports.com

The franchise has not had a winning season since 2018

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 12 action.

Ravens overcome adversity again with ugly win over Browns to take AFC North lead

NFL Network analyst Jim Trotter breaks down the AFC North following the Baltimore Ravens' victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night to cap off Week 12.

Patriots roll past Titans for sixth straight win, showing flexibility that should concern rest of NFL

The Patriots won their sixth straight game on Sunday, rolling past the Titans 36-13. Judy Battista says Bill Belichick's team is showcasing the kind of flexibility that should concern the rest of the NFL.

This isn't the L.A. story Rams expected to be telling

This isn't the story the Rams wanted to be telling at this point. It wasn’t supposed to involve demoralizing turnovers, inexplicable lapses in concentration and a team full of stars moping after humbling losses. But it does and they need to turn things ar

Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma to be head football coach at University of Southern California

USC's search for a new football coach results in a seismic shift in college football. Lincoln Riley is leaving Oklahoma to become the new head coach at the University of Southern California.

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Seahawks-Washington

NFL.com's Adam Maya breaks down four things to watch for when the Washington Football Team hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

Aaron Rodgers to decide on possible toe surgery in the morning - ProFootballTalk

Leonard Fournette stars on field, in locker room as Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally past Indianapolis Colts

Leonard Fournette not only had four touchdowns that propelled the Bucs to a 38-31 road victory over the Colts on Sunday, he also gave an impassioned halftime speech that resonated with teammates after they were down 24-14 at the half.

Shocked Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams 'way too good' to be mired in three-game skid

Frustrated amid a three-game skid that is interfering with Los Angeles' Super Bowl plans, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey told reporters Sunday, after a loss in Green Bay, "everything has to be better because we're too good to be losing games like this."

Nick Sirianni fails Jalen Hurts for passing performance in Philadelphia Eagles' loss

"It's never going to be an A, B, C or D if you turn it over three times, right? Obviously, he didn't play good enough," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said of Jalen Hurts' passing performance Sunday against the Giants.

In rivalry's 'changing of the guard,' Cincinnati Bengals complete sweep of Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers continue to search for answers after a second loss to the Bengals this season, this time a 41-10 rout Sunday in Cincinnati.

FMIA Week 12: Top 10 Teams In NFL Right Now + The Next Bucs - Peter King, NBC Sports

Peter King's Football Morning In America column takes a look at the Top 10 NFL teams right now + five teams that might be the next Bucs. Plus Week 12 action

Aaron Rodgers to decide on possible toe surgery in the morning - ProFootballTalk

Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel lead 49ers to 34-26 win over Vikings - ProFootballTalk

Mark Davis hasn't started his search for a new Raiders coach - ProFootballTalk

George Kittle on Mike Zimmer's holding complaints: Tell your guys to make better plays - ProFootballTalk