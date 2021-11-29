Broncos’ offensive snap tracker through Week 12

The Denver Broncos have been hit hard by the injury bug this season, harder than most teams. Let’s take a look at the offensive snap counts through eleven games.

Offensive Line

At one point during yesterday’s game we had one starter from game one playing on the offensive line, Lloyd Cushenberry III. We have now had ten offensive lineman take the majority of the offensive snaps in a game this season.

game 1 game 2 game 3 game 4 game 5 game 6 game 7 game 8 game 9 game 10 game 11 Garett Bolles 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 88% 100% 94% 0% 0% 0% Dalton Risner 100% 100% 63% 0% 100% 100% 100% 100% 88% 100% 29% Bobby Massie 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 35% 0% 0% Lloyd Cushenberry III 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Graham Glasgow 95% 0% 57% 0% 100% 100% 100% 100% 50% 0% 0% Netane Muti 5% 100% 43% 100% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 71% Quinn Meinerz 0% 0% 37% 100% 0% 0% 0% 0% 53% 100% 100% Calvin Anderson 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 12% 0% 6% 100% 100% 37% Austin Schlottmann 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 12% 0% 0% Cameron Fleming 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 65% 100% 100% Quinn Bailey 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2% 63%

Denver Bronco OL offensive snap percentage through game 11 - I'm running out of colors because of all the injuries pic.twitter.com/oqCpqwREeU — Joseph Mahoney (@ndjomo76) November 29, 2021

Quinn Bailey had exactly one offensive snap prior to yesterday. He played 39 on Sunday.

Calvin Anderson was playing fairly well in place of Garett Bolles who missed his third straight game with an injury or illness. While Bailey looked serviceable in place of Anderson, I fear that he will get exploited by the Chiefs’ defensive front next week on the road.

Yesterday was Quinn Meinerz’ third “complete” game (100 percent of the offensive snaps) of his career.

Running Backs

It would appear that our offensive coaching staff has decided that Javonte Williams should be getting the sixty percent in our 60/40 running back time-share. Williams has done so in the past two games after most of the season where Melvin Gordon was getting the sixty percent.

Denver Bronco RB snaps by game so far this season pic.twitter.com/8GkqBUY5tk — Joseph Mahoney (@ndjomo76) November 29, 2021

Outside of the 70 yard TD run in the first game of the season, Melvin Gordon has not provided much in the way of explosive plays. Gordon has three plays on the season that went for 20 or more yards and all three happened in the first three games. He has 19 plays that went for 10 or more yards. Compare that to Williams who has seven plays of 20 or more and 29 plays that gained 10 or more yards. With our limited ability to throw deep passes because of our injury-riddled offensive line, Javonte Williams has really been the teams’ only big play threat over the past five or six games.

Tight Ends

With the exception of the ninth game, Noah Fant has gotten the majority of the snaps at tight end. Albert Okwuegbunam, when healthy, has generally played forty of fifty percent of the snaps.

Denver Bronco tight end snap percentage by game - counting Andrew Beck as a TE pic.twitter.com/FnGVSHPArD — Joseph Mahoney (@ndjomo76) November 29, 2021

Wide Receivers

Recently extended Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton have been the workhorses of the wide receiver group. With the exception of the ninth game, they have both played 70 percent or more of the offensive snaps in every game. Jerry Jeudy’s return from injury has cemented him as WR3 in terms of snaps. KJ Hamler, Diontae Spencer and Kendall Hinton all had turns at WR3 during the season and Hinton eventually won that role. Since Jeudy’s return Hinton has been bumped to WR4 and has not played more than 28 percent of the offensive snaps.