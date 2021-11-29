Broncos vs. Chiefs betting odds for Week 13

It’s been a long time since the Denver Broncos could compete with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Their last win came in Week 2 of 2015 - a streak of 11 consecutive losses. In short, one of the most embarrassing runs against an AFC West rival by the Broncos in decades.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, that streak will continue in Week 13 as the Broncos opened a 9.5-point underdog against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Since that opening line, it has shifted to a 10-point advantage for Kansas City.

Broncos vs. Chiefs betting odds

Denver Broncos (6-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

Sunday, December 2 at 6:20 P.M. Mile High time

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

ATS Betting Lines: Kansas City -10

Moneyline Odds: Kansas City -450 / Denver +340

Over/Under: 47.0

The Chiefs have been vulnerable this year. Patrick Mahomes has been less than consistent - the point where some fans petitioned for his benching - and the Chiefs defense has been anywhere from below average to downright awful.

However, that defense has been looking better and the Chiefs have won four straight games. During that span the defense has allowed 17, 7, 14, and 9 points. The offense has sputtered, only scoring over 21 points in one of those games, but they did enough to keep the win streak going.

If Denver can keep Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in sputtering mode and catch the defense off guard, then who knows, maybe they might just break that 11 game losing streak to their hated division rival.

What do you think Broncos Country?