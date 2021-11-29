 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday Night Football Week 12: Seahawks at Washington - Live Updates

Week 12 will wrap things up with the Seattle Seahawks on the road to take on the Washington Football Team.

By Tim Lynch
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Considering the quarterback rumors already out there regarding the Denver Broncos and some potential star quarterbacks that could be on the market, this game has meaning. Russell Wilson is one of those quarterbacks rumored to be potentially dealt after the season, so his time with the Seattle Seahawks this year is worth paying attention to.

He’ll have a tough test ahead of him this week as the Washington Football Team has been playing better defensive football over the last month than they were to start the season. Both teams are in must-win situations with just seven games remaining and Seattle more so being a strong NFC West division.

Kickoff is set for Monday, November 29, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

Seahawks vs. WFT live updates

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...