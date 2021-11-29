Monday Night Football Week 12: Seahawks at Washington - Live Updates

Considering the quarterback rumors already out there regarding the Denver Broncos and some potential star quarterbacks that could be on the market, this game has meaning. Russell Wilson is one of those quarterbacks rumored to be potentially dealt after the season, so his time with the Seattle Seahawks this year is worth paying attention to.

He’ll have a tough test ahead of him this week as the Washington Football Team has been playing better defensive football over the last month than they were to start the season. Both teams are in must-win situations with just seven games remaining and Seattle more so being a strong NFC West division.

Kickoff is set for Monday, November 29, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.