Broncos OC Pat Shurmur dialed up the best playcalling of the year and it paid off big

We’re covering a big Denver Broncos win this week and that’s always more fun to talk about. Ryan Edwards and Ben Allbright brought Tim Jenkins back on their show like they do almost every Monday and it was all about talking Broncos offensive football.

Jenkins noted that the big deal was Jerry Jeudy’s return to the lineup. He really liked what Pat Shurmur did in the game and as Javonte Williams alluded to in his post-game presser, the big change this week was the total lack of a normal game plan.

“Really we didn’t have like a legit plan for the week,” Williams said. “It was just whatever was going. You got Court and Tim and you are going to throw it, me and Melvin are going to run it. I feel like whatever was happening in the game, that was what coach was going to go with.”

Shurmur did whatever was going for positive yards and that resulted in the biggest win of the year for the Broncos.

Injury News

Glasgow to miss remainder of 2021 season; Massie out for one game or more

“I’m extremely frustrated and saddened that this is the end of the season for me,” Glasgow tweeted Monday.

Horse Tracks

