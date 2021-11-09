2021 NFL Power Rankings: Week 10

What a wild weekend in the NFL. If you been a fan for a long time, you know these kinds of weekends just happen sometimes - where a slew of big time upsets storm the league. Our own Denver Broncos were part of that when they took down the Dallas Cowboys on the road despite being double-digit underdogs.

Many of the top teams in my power rankings fell to inferior teams, which has predictably shaken things up in the Top 10. The Los Angeles Rams held that top spot for exactly one week, but the Arizona Cardinals got right back to winning and the Rams fell to the Tennessee Titans who appear to be the team to beat in the AFC in 2021.

Speaking of the AFC, there is a logjam of 5-3 and 5-4 teams behind the Titans and Baltimore Ravens. A total of nine teams are fighting it out down there, with the 4-5 Indianapolis Colts a dangerous team as well. The AFC is going to have a crazy final push to the playoffs down the stretch. Hopefully the Broncos can remain part of that scrum to the end.

Here are you full Week 10 power rankings.