The fate of the Broncos is in their own hands

All we ever wanted was a chance.

With a win over the Chargers, the Broncos are now in a position to fight for a playoff spot. The unfortunate thing is that this doesn’t look like a season where there’s going to be room in the AFC for a weak record to kinda sneak into a wild card spot.

There are only four teams in the whole AFC that have a losing record right now. That means tons of competition.

The upside here is that with so much parity, all you need to do is go out there and take care of business. Upsets are happening all the time. Hot teams are getting beat each week.

That means a young, scrappy team like the Broncos have just as good of a shot as anyone else of getting a wild card. Heck, if they can find a way to win out, the division crown could be theirs (that’s not going to happen, but it is fun to think about).

The way I see it, the Broncos can absorb two losses and still find a way into the post-season which makes this weeks’ game, not a “must-win” scenario. But what we are looking for is a team that comes ready to play and looking able to get the work done as that is what will set the stage for a Week 17 upset.

Mile High Morning: Broncos’ rookie class shines in win over Chargers

“If the draft grade were redone after the dominating performance against the Chargers when the six rookies contributed significantly, the Broncos and Paton would receive an ‘A-plus’ for this distinctive collection,” Paige wrote.

CB Pat Surtain II, RB Javonte Williams nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week after #LACvsDEN

To vote for Surtain and Williams, visit the link in the story.

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 13: Teams that should be in the market for Jimmy Garoppolo

Which teams should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the coming offseason? David Carr lists three fits. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL today.

Sean Payton on whether QB Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill will start vs. Cowboys: 'We'll see'

Who will start under center for the Saints on Thursday Night Football? According to Sean Payton, that answer remains unknown.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to 'reassess' toe surgery decision next week

Aaron Rodgers doesn't plan on undergoing surgery to repair his fractured toe during the Packers' bye week this week. Rodgers said Tuesday that they're hoping to avoid a procedure at this time.

DVOA Has Patriots Closing in on Bucs | Football Outsiders

The Patriots and Bills inch closer to Tampa Bay atop our DVOA ratings. Plus, why isn't Cincinnati higher, and have the Seahawks finally broken DVOA for good?

Dallas Cowboys DT Trysten Hill has suspension reduced; out for New Orleans Saints game

The NFL reduced Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill's suspension for punching Raiders guard John Simpson from two games to one after hearing an appeal on Tuesday.

Mike Tomlin promises changes for Pittsburgh Steelers after lopsided loss to Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Tomlin promised Tuesday that changes for the Steelers are coming -- both in scheme and in personnel -- after last Sunday's blowout loss to the Bengals.

NFL Week 12 takeaways: Potential for a Russell Wilson-Seahawks split - Sports Illustrated

Plus, the Coach of the Year race, questions around the Christian McCaffrey contract, the NFC East race heats up, and Sunday’s sloppiness.

Christian McCaffrey injury: Panthers RB done for season after ankle injury - Sports Illustrated

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the rest of the season because of an ankle injury.