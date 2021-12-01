Pat Surtain named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Denver Broncos defense carried the day for the most part during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers and a big part of that came in the form of some big time plays from rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II. He intercepted a Justin Herbert pass in the end zone and then again on a tipped ball where he returned it for 70-yards and a touchdown.

He is the first rookie this season to record two interceptions and a pick-six in a single game. Surtain also joins defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, linebacker Von Miller and linebacker D.J. Williams as the only Broncos’ rookies ever to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week awards.

He two fourth-quarter interceptions conjured up images of Champ Bailey in our minds and even his pick six looked eerily similar to a Bailey pick well over a decade ago.

There was much consternation over passing on a quarterback in the first round of 2021 NFL Draft, but I think 11 games in we can all agree that while quarterback is still a major need for this franchise long-term that didn’t justify ignoring the obvious choice in Surtain when the Broncos came up on the clock with the ninth overall selection.

He is clearly going to be a cornerstone piece on defense for years to come.