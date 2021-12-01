Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have a couple of players working through injury, but head coach Vic Fangio reported that all of them would be ready to go by Thursday with the exception of tackle Calvin Anderson. They expect him to be out two to four weeks.
“No,” Fangio said of Anderson’s recovery timetable. “I think it’s in that 2-4 [week] range, so George [Paton] is going to have to decide whether to put him on IR by the end of the week or not.”
The good news is they will get Garett Bolles back on Thursday, which will be his first day eligible to return after testing positive for COVID-19. Another player nearing his return is Bryce Callahan, but Fangio noted that he didn’t think he would be ready to begin his 21-day practice window to come off injured reserve just yet.
On the other side, the Kansas City Chiefs are fairly healthy right now. Denver hasn’t beaten Kansas City since Week 2 of 2015 and this is easily the biggest game the Broncos have had against Kansas City since. Must win for so many reasons.
Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Shoulder/Hip
|DNP
|Calvin Anderson
|T
|Ankle/Knee
|DNP
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Back
|DNP
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|DNP
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Illness
|DNP
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Baron Browning
|ILB
|Back
|LIMITED
|Bobby Massie
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Neck
|LIMITED
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder
|FULL
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Thumb
|FULL
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Tibia
|FULL
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|NIR (Personal)
|DNP
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|NIR (Other)
|DNP
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Pectoral
|FULL
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Hip
|FULL
|Kyle Long
|OL
|Knee
|FULL
|Dorian O'Daniel
|LB
|Shoulder
|FULL
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
