Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have a couple of players working through injury, but head coach Vic Fangio reported that all of them would be ready to go by Thursday with the exception of tackle Calvin Anderson. They expect him to be out two to four weeks.

“No,” Fangio said of Anderson’s recovery timetable. “I think it’s in that 2-4 [week] range, so George [Paton] is going to have to decide whether to put him on IR by the end of the week or not.”

The good news is they will get Garett Bolles back on Thursday, which will be his first day eligible to return after testing positive for COVID-19. Another player nearing his return is Bryce Callahan, but Fangio noted that he didn’t think he would be ready to begin his 21-day practice window to come off injured reserve just yet.

On the other side, the Kansas City Chiefs are fairly healthy right now. Denver hasn’t beaten Kansas City since Week 2 of 2015 and this is easily the biggest game the Broncos have had against Kansas City since. Must win for so many reasons.

Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder/Hip DNP Calvin Anderson T Ankle/Knee DNP Eric Saubert TE Ankle DNP Dalton Risner G Back DNP Shelby Harris DE Ankle DNP Ronald Darby CB Illness DNP Quinn Meinerz G/C Knee LIMITED Baron Browning ILB Back LIMITED Bobby Massie T Ankle LIMITED Kareem Jackson S Neck LIMITED Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring LIMITED Bradley Chubb OLB Ankle LIMITED Caden Sterns S Shoulder FULL Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL Teddy Bridgewater QB Tibia FULL

Chiefs Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Rashad Fenton CB Knee DNP Tyreek Hill WR NIR (Personal) DNP Mecole Hardman WR NIR (Other) DNP Lucas Niang OL Ribs LIMITED Michael Burton FB Pectoral FULL Chris Lammons CB Hip FULL Kyle Long OL Knee FULL Dorian O'Daniel LB Shoulder FULL L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play