 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos are getting a little healthier ahead of their Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is the full Wednesday participation report.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have a couple of players working through injury, but head coach Vic Fangio reported that all of them would be ready to go by Thursday with the exception of tackle Calvin Anderson. They expect him to be out two to four weeks.

“No,” Fangio said of Anderson’s recovery timetable. “I think it’s in that 2-4 [week] range, so George [Paton] is going to have to decide whether to put him on IR by the end of the week or not.”

The good news is they will get Garett Bolles back on Thursday, which will be his first day eligible to return after testing positive for COVID-19. Another player nearing his return is Bryce Callahan, but Fangio noted that he didn’t think he would be ready to begin his 21-day practice window to come off injured reserve just yet.

On the other side, the Kansas City Chiefs are fairly healthy right now. Denver hasn’t beaten Kansas City since Week 2 of 2015 and this is easily the biggest game the Broncos have had against Kansas City since. Must win for so many reasons.

Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder/Hip DNP
Calvin Anderson T Ankle/Knee DNP
Eric Saubert TE Ankle DNP
Dalton Risner G Back DNP
Shelby Harris DE Ankle DNP
Ronald Darby CB Illness DNP
Quinn Meinerz G/C Knee LIMITED
Baron Browning ILB Back LIMITED
Bobby Massie T Ankle LIMITED
Kareem Jackson S Neck LIMITED
Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring LIMITED
Bradley Chubb OLB Ankle LIMITED
Caden Sterns S Shoulder FULL
Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL
Teddy Bridgewater QB Tibia FULL

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Rashad Fenton CB Knee DNP
Tyreek Hill WR NIR (Personal) DNP
Mecole Hardman WR NIR (Other) DNP
Lucas Niang OL Ribs LIMITED
Michael Burton FB Pectoral FULL
Chris Lammons CB Hip FULL
Kyle Long OL Knee FULL
Dorian O'Daniel LB Shoulder FULL
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...