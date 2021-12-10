Broncos Country heartbroken over news of DT’s death

As the rumors became reports on Thursday night that one of the Broncos’ all-time special talents, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, had died - just two weeks shy of his 34th birthday on Christmas Day - Broncos Country unraveled.

And understandably so.

I'm so sad.. I'm heartbroken. I'm at a total loss . I'm sick.... I'm crying I'm just.... I don't know .The Azzanni family will always love you DT. I'm blessed to have known you. RIP #88 pic.twitter.com/UOmCQK8QR5 — Zach Azzanni COACH Z (@CoachZBroncos) December 10, 2021

The Broncos mourned his loss in a statement as the outpouring of love kept coming on social media.

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas. D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history. “During nine seasons in Denver, Demaryius established himself as a dominant, record-setting wide receiver who was an instrumental part of two championship runs and our victory in Super Bowl 50. His legacy as a Bronco extended far beyond the playing field as a caring, generous member of our community. D.T. loved giving back — especially spending time with children — and impacted countless lives through the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, hospital visits, his annual football camp and many other genuine interactions. Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.

Love forever bro pic.twitter.com/eUQDBR8WP5 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 10, 2021

So sad man — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) December 10, 2021

When I 1st got to Denver I was being called DT everyday. I eventually ended up telling him. He started cracking up man. I got stories on stories with my dude. My guy. Role model. My twin. My brudda. Damn. RIP. — William (@PhillyWill11) December 10, 2021

Rest in peace, Bay Bay pic.twitter.com/1Qqa1fiYWo — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 10, 2021

You go from seeing somebody everyday training, kicking it laughing and joking to not even being able to say goodbye. R.I.P BAY BAY I’m more scared now than ever b/c you ended up being right in the end. Until next time 1Love my dawg DT88. we’ll finish our convo when I get there — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) December 10, 2021

The text threads and calls from teammates tell the story on DT. I’m too shocked to say much but people should know this: we loved him for the same reasons u did… his authenticity, his work ethic, sooo talented, such a good teammate. And man, that smile. I adored that dude. — Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) December 10, 2021

The five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Denver Broncos from 2010-2018 before being traded midseason to the Houston Texans announced his retirement from the NFL last June.

Of course he retired a Bronco.

“I’m Demaryius Thomas. I finally came to a decision to hang it up ... I’m going to retire and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco,” he said. “I’m done and I did well.’’

Known as “Bay Bay,” Thomas was beloved - by his QBs, his teammates, their kids, the fans, his mama and grandmama. And where most wide receivers love to showboat and cannot get enough of the limelight, DT was the opposite.

Shy, smiley, soft-spoken but not afraid of a good touchdown celebration, DT preferred to let his work on the field do the talking.

Tim Tebow found Demaryius Thomas in overtime -- and just like that, the game was over.



Watch the @Broncos classic playoff win over the Steelers tonight at 10 PM ET on @CBSSportsNet. pic.twitter.com/baYGvrRyZH — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 18, 2020

And he always had his quarterbacks in his corner. Only a handful of receivers garnered full trust from Peyton Manning, Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the 2015-16 season.

But DT was certainly one of them.

When DT retired, Manning had pre-recorded a message for him to see. Filmed by Broncos TV, Thomas was choked up listening to Manning’s high praise.

“I never played with anybody as big, strong, powerful and fast as Demaryius Thomas,” Manning said.

Given his quiet demeanor, it wasn’t always appreciated how hard of a worker DT was. He didn’t post workouts on Instagram or purposely draw attention to himself. His Twitter was primarily tweets of motivating Bible verses.

And there was a small but loud and misguided contingent of fans who liked to beat the #TradeDT drum after any dropped pass.

But if you ever doubted his work ethic, all you’d have to do is point to Super Bowl 48 where Thomas’ performance was one of the very few bright spots in that debacle for the Broncos.

It was. He fought until the final whistle of Super Bowl XLVIII. And for anyone who would dismiss DT as just being a "product of Peyton," his breakout with Tebow late in 2011 -- when he had 35 catches, 745 yards & 4 TDs in a 7-game span -- forever proved otherwise. https://t.co/XiNMnOW4gR — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 10, 2021

It was also widely known that DT was a treasured playmate of Manning’s twins, Marshall and Mosley. Even after he was traded to Houston, Thomas was their favorite.

He attended all his teammates’ charity events and was a big participant in the Broncos’ work with the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver, visiting the Children’s Hospital and hosting camps for young aspiring players.

Peyton Manning (1 of 2): “D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player. That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event. …” https://t.co/ZxXyaatzR6 — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) December 10, 2021

Reporters loved DT as well.

Humble and honest, he often used his platform to show his gratitude for the sport, his coaches, his teammates.

He owned up to mistakes and always lifted up the guys around him.

I've done this job my entire adult life and I've known few people like Demaryius Thomas, who found a way to retain his humanity, kindness and joy of life in the most trying circumstances; who found a way to try to achieve on-field greatness as he lifted others along the way. — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) December 10, 2021

I was lucky to have known him.



And I feel so fortunate that we caught up last summer. Got to tell him how much he meant to so many. https://t.co/rESzyNXBCc — Phil Milani (@philmilani) December 10, 2021

Most people saw what Demaryius Thomas could do on the field. Off the field, he was even more special.



These are just some of the videos I still have on my phone that swore I never would delete. Being around little kids was when Demaryius seemed the happiest. pic.twitter.com/E1UIXigpIJ — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 10, 2021

Heartbroken. Doesn’t feel real. Sending condolences to Demaryius Thomas’ family. One of my all-time favorite Broncos players to cover. Sick to my stomach — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) December 10, 2021

RIP Demaryius Thomas. One of the best dudes in the NFL, grateful for our convo about bail reform and criminal justice reform — Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) December 10, 2021

But it will be the fans - because it’s always the fans - who will carry this loss the most and feel it the deepest.

Not because we have any right to. We don’t really know Demaryius Thomas as a friend or son or longtime teammate who we’ve “gone to battle with” as they say.

Except we have. We have emotionally invested in players to the point that we look to them for inspiration, to pick up our mood, to give us a reason to cheer and feel good.

So often they deliver, but when they don’t, we blame them personally. It’s why we can never say it’s just a game.

Players like DT take our fanaticism in stride, recognizing what an important part of the game fans are, never taking us for granted - even when we might have taken them for granted.

So blessed to have been at Mile High to see both of these legendary #BroncosCountry moments. What a total gut punch! pic.twitter.com/6bKmNY6WSs — Jason Ault (@JasonAult16) December 10, 2021

Retire 88. — Brandon Miller (@BrandonMillerPO) December 10, 2021

DT has such an underrated prime:

2012: 94 rec 1434 yards 10 tds

2013: 92 rec 1430 yards 14 tds

2014: 111 rec 1619 yards 11 tds

2015: 105 rec 1304 yards 6 tds

2016: 90 rec 1083 yards 5 tds

One of the best receivers of the 2010s pic.twitter.com/wOLJeRFYwW — President James- RIP DT ️❤️ (@XJimboJxx) April 11, 2021

There are few players who made me love football and the Denver Broncos as much as Demaryius Thomas. Rest In Peace to someone who’s impact on the game will never die. — Javonte Williams Stan (@AceMan77_) December 10, 2021

RT this until Twitter implodes please ! pic.twitter.com/JV4jBHLg5J — Mile High Memories (@MileHighMems) December 10, 2021

The opposite of a phony or diva. Such a warm, open & humble man occupying a supremely-athletic body. He worked hard, had 4 straight 90-catch seasons & was a SB Champ & 4-time Pro-Bowler. The complete package. Ring of Fame right now. Rest In Peace, DT. https://t.co/7V4GvC9y1A — Gary Rintel (@GideonGradishar) December 10, 2021

Rest in peace to the first athlete who made me a football and a sports fan. I can't believe he's gone all of a sudden at such a young age and am devastated.



Prayers to his loved ones. #Forever88 https://t.co/VMdGUY3RqG pic.twitter.com/hQSSXrudhm — { ¹⁵} (@celinakaur) December 10, 2021

Of all the tweets that made us simultaneously sad for the loss but happy for having been able to watch DT thrive in Denver, this one hit the hardest.

DT was a grateful player and sensitive soul. Not enough of those in sports, much less this world.

As Peyton Manning said in his statement last night, “Demaryius was an even better person than he was a player. And he was a Hall-of-Fame player.”

Rest in peace, No. 88.

Denver Broncos Demaryius Thomas dreams of reuniting his estranged family (archives)

Demaryius Thomas is within reach of realizing all his NFL dreams. But to gain what he wants most -- his family reunited -- he's learning to let go of what tore them apart.

Demaryius Thomas, all-time Broncos great, passes away

Demaryius Thomas, one of the greatest receivers in Broncos history, was found dead Thursday night in his Georgia home.

Demaryius Thomas reacts to Peyton Manning's retirement message - YouTub

After announcing his retirement from the NFL, Demaryius Thomas is surprised with a video message from his friend and former teammate Peyton Manning.Subscribe...

Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas – CBS Denver

Denver Broncos players fans are mourning the passing of Denver Broncos great Demaryius Thomas.

Football community reacts to news of Demaryius Thomas' death

News of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' death shook the football community on Thursday night. An outpouring of love on Twitter followed.

Former Denver Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas, 33, found dead in his home, police say

Demaryius Thomas, who spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons with the Broncos, was found dead in his home, police in Roswell, Georgia, said. Thomas was 33.

“He was full of personality... a great dude, great teammate, [and] loved his family."



The entire NFL family sends their condolences to all those who loved and knew Demaryius Thomas. pic.twitter.com/cusA8nWfe1 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 10, 2021

