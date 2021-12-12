Broncos vs. Lions score predictions for Week 14

It’s been a struggle to get back into the blogging swing of things since the news of Demaryius Thomas’ passing on Thursday broke. Somehow, the discussion of what is going right or wrong for the Denver Broncos in 2021 seemed a lot less important the last few days. But we must go on and there is a game against the Detroit Lions today.

Overall, we are predicting an emotional victory for the Broncos as they sweep the Lions to the side 30-13. It was much of the same from those of us feeling up to making any kind of predictions this week.

Broncos 31, Lions 16

Thomas only retired recently and he retired a Bronco. Many of his former teammates are still on this roster and you can damn well expect fans to make Sunday an unofficial #88 jersey day. With emotions so high, I have to believe Denver is going to go out and play up to their full potential against the Lions and win this game handily. - Tim Lynch

Broncos 34, Lions 10

Emotions are going to be high in this one, and I think Fangio and the coaching staff will channel that into one of their best performances of the season against an undermanned 1-10-1 roster missing some of their best players. - Joe Rowles

Broncos 27. Lions 6

I’m with Joe on this one. What could have been a trap game for the Broncos with many divisional games still ahead instead becomes an opportunity to make a statement in honor of DT, and the team rolls Detroit in honor of one of our best players in recent memory. - Taylor Kothe

Broncos 27, Lions 21

The is a game they should win. Run the ball. Be calculated about when it’s time to attack. The defense just shut down the Chiefs. They shouldn’t have much difficulty holding the Lions to a low score. - Adam Malnati

