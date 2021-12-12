It’s with heavy hearts we all watch the Denver Broncos play the Detroit Lions today as I am sure many of the current Broncos’ players are feeling it even more having known and had close friendships with Demaryius Thomas. The team plans to honor DT today before the game and hopefully they broadcast that on the air for those of us stuck at home today.

Game Preview

The key to this game is just to rely heavily on the ground game and let Teddy Bridgewater take a few shots when not looking to pick up a third down here and there. This isn’t rocket science with this team and it feels like sometimes the play calling is just too focused on trying to outsmart everyone. Except the only one outsmarted is themselves.

A heavy dose of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams is the easiest path to victory in this game. The Lions are fielding half a team with a massive flu and COVID-19 outbreak in the locker room this week.

The other factor in this game is the DT factor. Losing such a great person and great former player so young with so many of his former teammates still on the roster, there is going to be a lot of emotions at play. I think we all know its just a game, but winning this game will just feel more special knowing how much we all miss Thomas. If for no other reason, win this one for #88.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Sunday, December 12 at 2:05 p.m. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline reporting)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)

If you see YELLOW in the map below, you will get the Broncos-Lions game locally on FOX. If not, you’ll want to look for some online streaming alternative to get the game or visit a local pub.

If you see YELLOW in your area, you will get the #Broncos #Lions game on FOX this weekend. https://t.co/4bdURKnOqx — Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) December 9, 2021

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday Night Football

Yahoo! Sports App

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Ankle DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Shelby Harris DE Ankle DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Melvin Gordon III RB Hip LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Bobby Massie T Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL - Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL FULL FULL - Mike Ford CB Knee FULL FULL FULL - Malik Reed OLB Wrist FULL FULL FULL - Caden Sterns S Shoulder FULL FULL FULL - Teddy Bridgewater QB Tibia FULL FULL FULL - Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow FULL FULL FULL - PJ Locke S Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List - - DNP OUT Mike Boone RB Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List - - DNP OUT

Lions Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Julian Okwara OLB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP OUT D’Andre Swift RB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP OUT T.J. Hockenson TE Hand LIMITED DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Michael Brockers DE Knee/Illness DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Austin Bryant OLB Shoulder LIMITED DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Charles Harris OLB Illness - DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Jonah Jackson G Illness DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Alim McNeill NT Illness - DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Matt Nelson T Ankle LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Levi Onwuzurike DE Illness - DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Riley Patterson K Illness - - LIMITED QUESTIONABLE John Penisini NT Illness/NIR DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Penei Sewell T Shoulder/Illness LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Halapoulivaati Vaitai G Illness DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Nick Williams DE Illness DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Rashod Berry OLB NIR - DNP FULL - Taylor Decker T NIR - DNP FULL - Jared Goff QB Illness DNP FULL FULL - Will Holden T NIR - DNP FULL - Jermar Jefferson RB Illness - DNP FULL - Tommy Kraemer G NIR - DNP FULL - Jessie Lemonier OLB NIR - DNP FULL -

Broncos-Lions Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened 8-point home favorites over the Lions. At the time, I questioned if Denver should be 8-point favorites over any NFL team. However, that line has since grown to 11.5-points and I think that’s a reasonable line. Both the Lions flu/COVID outbreak and the Demaryius Thomas loss for Denver is going to make this game a high potential for a blowout.

Matchup History

The Broncos and Lions history has rather benign. Denver holds an all-time 8-5 record over the Lions, but maybe the most memorable game isn’t even one that counted. After the AFL-NFL merger, the Lions famously lost to the Broncos in a preseason game in 1967. Denver was the first AFL team to beat an NFL team and one Lions’ player, Alex Karras, was quoted before the game that if the Lions lost, he’d walk back to Detroit. Denver won 13-7. Karras quietly avoided the walk back to Detroit from Denver.

