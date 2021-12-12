It’s with heavy hearts we all watch the Denver Broncos play the Detroit Lions today as I am sure many of the current Broncos’ players are feeling it even more having known and had close friendships with Demaryius Thomas. The team plans to honor DT today before the game and hopefully they broadcast that on the air for those of us stuck at home today.
Game Preview
The key to this game is just to rely heavily on the ground game and let Teddy Bridgewater take a few shots when not looking to pick up a third down here and there. This isn’t rocket science with this team and it feels like sometimes the play calling is just too focused on trying to outsmart everyone. Except the only one outsmarted is themselves.
A heavy dose of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams is the easiest path to victory in this game. The Lions are fielding half a team with a massive flu and COVID-19 outbreak in the locker room this week.
The other factor in this game is the DT factor. Losing such a great person and great former player so young with so many of his former teammates still on the roster, there is going to be a lot of emotions at play. I think we all know its just a game, but winning this game will just feel more special knowing how much we all miss Thomas. If for no other reason, win this one for #88.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
When: Sunday, December 12 at 2:05 p.m. Mile High time
Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline reporting)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)
If you see YELLOW in the map below, you will get the Broncos-Lions game locally on FOX. If not, you’ll want to look for some online streaming alternative to get the game or visit a local pub.
If you see YELLOW in your area, you will get the #Broncos #Lions game on FOX this weekend. https://t.co/4bdURKnOqx— Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) December 9, 2021
Online Streaming
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Shoulder/Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Bobby Massie
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Thumb
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Mike Ford
|CB
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Malik Reed
|OLB
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Tibia
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|PJ Locke
|S
|Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List
|-
|-
|DNP
|OUT
|Mike Boone
|RB
|Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List
|-
|-
|DNP
|OUT
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Hand
|LIMITED
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|Knee/Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Austin Bryant
|OLB
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Charles Harris
|OLB
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Alim McNeill
|NT
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Matt Nelson
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DE
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Riley Patterson
|K
|Illness
|-
|-
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|John Penisini
|NT
|Illness/NIR
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Penei Sewell
|T
|Shoulder/Illness
|LIMITED
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Nick Williams
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Rashod Berry
|OLB
|NIR
|-
|DNP
|FULL
|-
|Taylor Decker
|T
|NIR
|-
|DNP
|FULL
|-
|Jared Goff
|QB
|Illness
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Will Holden
|T
|NIR
|-
|DNP
|FULL
|-
|Jermar Jefferson
|RB
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|FULL
|-
|Tommy Kraemer
|G
|NIR
|-
|DNP
|FULL
|-
|Jessie Lemonier
|OLB
|NIR
|-
|DNP
|FULL
|-
Broncos-Lions Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened 8-point home favorites over the Lions. At the time, I questioned if Denver should be 8-point favorites over any NFL team. However, that line has since grown to 11.5-points and I think that’s a reasonable line. Both the Lions flu/COVID outbreak and the Demaryius Thomas loss for Denver is going to make this game a high potential for a blowout.
Matchup History
The Broncos and Lions history has rather benign. Denver holds an all-time 8-5 record over the Lions, but maybe the most memorable game isn’t even one that counted. After the AFL-NFL merger, the Lions famously lost to the Broncos in a preseason game in 1967. Denver was the first AFL team to beat an NFL team and one Lions’ player, Alex Karras, was quoted before the game that if the Lions lost, he’d walk back to Detroit. Denver won 13-7. Karras quietly avoided the walk back to Detroit from Denver.
2021 Denver Broncos Schedule
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2021
|at New York Giants
|2:25 PM
|FOX
|27-13
|1-0
|2
|9/19/2021
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|23-13
|2-0
|3
|9/26/2021
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|26-0
|3-0
|4
|10/3/2021
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|7-23
|3-1
|5
|10/10/2021
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|19-27
|3-2
|6
|10/17/2021
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|24-34
|3-3
|7
|10/21/2021
|at Cleveland Browns (TNF)
|6:20 PM
|NFLN
|14-17
|3-4
|8
|10/31/2021
|vs Washington Football Team
|2:25 PM
|FOX
|17-10
|4-4
|9
|11/7/2021
|at Dallas Cowboys
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|30-16
|5-4
|10
|11/14/2021
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|13-30
|5-5
|11
|11/21/2021
|BYE
|12
|11/28/2021
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|28-13
|6-5
|13
|12/5/2021
|at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC
|9-22
|6-6
|14
|12/12/2021
|vs Detroit Lions
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|15
|12/19/2021
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|16
|12/26/2021
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|17
|1/2/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|18
|1/9/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|2:25 PM
|CBS
