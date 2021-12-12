Broncos plan to honor Demaryius Thomas

Over two days later, it still doesn’t feel real.

Demaryius Thomas is dead. At age 33.

Others have mentioned it, but there’s a Darrent Williams vibe to this sudden passing. Yes, the circumstances are completely different but the shock and grief over a soul lost far too soon is unmistakable.

Both were so sudden and unexpected.

Like Williams, the Denver Broncos and Broncos Country will never forget DT and what he meant to so many people.

We’ll remember the yards.

The touchdowns.

The moments and plays that defined his NFL career.

We’ll look back on how amazing he was with kids and in the community.

But the smile.

That smile was the reflection of the genuine soul it represented.

Now the Broncos take to the field and try to honor his memory with a win against the Detroit Lions. On the field where Thomas made so many incredible memories.

Broncos to honor DT throughout Sunday’s game

According to a news release on Saturday, the Broncos plan to honor Thomas throughout Sunday.

Per the release, fans can stop by and pay their respects at a memorial for DT at the base of the horse sculptures in the Ring of Fame Plaza beginning at 10 a.m. MST. Additionally, there will be a video tribute and moment of silence for Thomas prior to the National Anthem.

The release adds that during the game, Broncos players will wear a No. 88 decal on their helmets in honor of Thomas. There will also be a painted “88” logo on the Broncos sideline.

