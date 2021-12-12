 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 14: Lions at Broncos gameday inactives

Here are your gameday inactives for Week 14 between the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos received a welcome boost to their starting lineup this week with edge rusher Bradley Chubb, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and running back Melvin Gordon all active for this game. They also brought nose tackle Mike Purcell back to help in the run game against the Detroit Lions.

For the Lions, they will be without both of their starting running backs and a slew of other players added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They will also be without tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Lions roster deserved a second look today and it appears as though most of the flu illnesses worked themselves out in time for the game, but there were still a bunch of COVID-19 infections that knocked some starters out. While it wasn’t a complete disaster as it looked two days ago, the Lions are still down a significant amount of contributors for this game.

Here is your full inactives list for the Broncos-Lions game in Week 14.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Brett Rypien QB
Michael Ojemudia CB
Essang Bassey CB
Jamar Johnson S
McTelvin Agim DL

Lions inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Trinity Benson WR
David Blough QB
T.J. Hockenson TE
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB
Julian Okwara OLB
D'Andre Swift RB

In This Stream

Week 14: Lions at Broncos - Everything we know

View all 20 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...