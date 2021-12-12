Lions at Broncos second quarter recap

The Detroit Lions went nowhere to end the first quarter and were faced with a long third and eight to start the second quarter. Jared Goff found a lane to run for it picking up the first down. Bradley Chubb of the Denver Broncos was offsides anyway on the play.

Denver’s defense began to break down from there with a 35-yard run by Craig Reynolds down to the Broncos 12-yard line. That was the longest run given up by the Broncos defense all year.

Two plays later Goff found former-Broncos wide receiver Kalif Raymond wide open in the end zone for the touchdown.

Broncos 14. Lions 7.

The Broncos went a quick three and out after Tim Patrick had a pass bounce right off his hands giving the ball right back to the Lions who have gained some momentum.

Wherever the Broncos defense of the first quarter went, it wasn’t present in the second quarter as the Lions rushing attack continued to gash the interior of the defensive line. Craig Reynolds quickly found himself with 58 yards rushing on just six carries.

The Lions were stuffed two yards shy of a first down at midfield to force a fourth down, but Kareem Jackson took a knee to the head and left the game. Going for it on fourth and a long one, Detroit converted on a pass to Raymond to the Broncos 41.

The holes in the Denver secondary were gaping. Goff his Josh Reynolds for 19 yards on the next play to the Broncos 22. Two plays later on third and six, Shelby Harris picked up one of his classic pass breakups getting his hands up to deflect the ball to force a field goal attempt.

Lions dial up a mesh concept on 3rd and 6. Goff has an open Josh Reynolds.



Broncos 14, Lions 10.

To open up their next possession, Bridgewater found Courtland Sutton for a quick nine yards. Melvin Gordon churned his legs forward for a three yard gain and a first down.

Bridgewater was swarmed on the next play for a sack. On second down and 15, a predictable draw play led nowhere and quickly punted the ball back to the Lions.

As the second quarter wound down, the Lions took control of the game. They would get the ball to start the third quarter too, but they had designs to take the lead before half time. Fortunately, the Broncos defense finally made a stop and forced a punt.

Denver got a short drive going before halftime and was able to set Brandon McManus up for a 52-yard field goal attempt before half time.

Broncos 17, Lions 10.