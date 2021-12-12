Lions at Broncos third quarter recap

The Detroit Lions opened up with the ball to start the second half, but Shelby Harris was able to force a fumble with Johnathon Cooper recovering to get a big turnover for the Denver Broncos.

The Lions bring out heavy personnel and feed Godwin Igwebuike a carry. He fumbles and Jonathon Cooper comes up with it. Broncos football! pic.twitter.com/8PtURm9bJg — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 12, 2021

Melvin Gordon got back to back carries for six and 16 yards to set Denver up at the Lions’ 14 yard line. A holding penalty on the next play pushed the Broncos back to a 1st and 20.

Jerry Jeudy got nine of those yards back on first down, then Javonte Williams picked up five more yards on second down to setup a more manageable third and six. Bridgewater then found Williams open who turned it up field for the touchdown.

Broncos 24, Lions 10.

Whatever momentum the Lions had, it had fully evaporated by the time Jared Goff and the Lions retook the field. Dre’Mont Jones showed up with his second sack of the game to force them into a second and long right out of the gates. Jones followed that sack up with a stuff and tackle for a loss to force a third and 22. Somehow the Lions picked up 20 on a long pass over the middle and ended up going for it on 4th and 2. Jones showed up to bat down the pass attempt to give the ball back to the Broncos.

The Broncos offense came back out onto the field already in field goal range.

Javonte Williams gained five on first down, then was stopped two yards shy of the marker on second down but powered his way through two defenders to get the first down. A third straight carry netted seven as the Broncos got down to the Lions 15 yard line. Melvin Gordon then took the next carry up the gut for 15 yards for his second touchdown of the game as the Broncos began to route the Lions.

Broncos 31, Lions 10.

On the Lions next drive, they ate up a good chunk of the third quarter converting a fourth down along the way. However, a series of penalties turned a third and one in field goal range to a third and 16 from the Broncos 45 yard line. The quarter would end with the Lions facing a fourth and four.