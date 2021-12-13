Game balls for the Broncos 38-10 win over the Lions

The Denver Broncos did everything necessary to honor Demaryius Thomas’ life the best way possible while playing a game by whipping the Detroit Lions 38-10. If you haven’t watched Vic Fangio’s victory speech giving out game balls, it is definitely worth the couple of minutes.

We started out with our game ball section giving one out to none other than DT for being the man he was and the type of player a fan could always root for. He will be missed.

Demaryius Thomas

For the last several days, Broncos Country has been struggling with grief over the sudden passing of Demaryius Thomas. Today, the team played in his memory and in his honor. And, I think, a little bit of DT took the field with them.

Regardless of the opponent, Denver produced more points on offense today than we have seen since DT was hauling in passes from the Sheriff himself. A fitting tribute to one of the Denver Broncos’ all-time greats. Have a day, Demaryius Thomas, and a gameball. As you hoped for, your name will never be forgotten in Broncos Country. - Taylor Kothe

Today, the Denver #Broncos set out to honor the life and legacy of Demaryius Thomas.



They did that in fine fashion, scoring more points on offense (38) than the Broncos had since since DT, Manning, & co hung 40 offensive points on the #Raiders all the way back on Dec 28th, 2014. — T. Kothe (@tkothe_nfl) December 13, 2021

Melvin Gordon III

I pound the table every week for Pat Shurmur to pound the rock. It seems he listens about every other week and, not ironically, the Broncos seem to win every other week. Gordon was nominated for the air and ground award for his 24 carry, 111 yard and 2 touchdown effort on Sunday against the Lions. Combined with Javonte Williams, they rushed 39 times for 184 yards and three rushing touchdowns. I definitely want to see more of that every week. - Tim Lynch

Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams spins for six after catching a Bridgewater pass. pic.twitter.com/3QjLV7bfuy — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 12, 2021

Justin Simmons

I’m giving my game ball to Justin Simmons. He led the team in tackles, had a pass defense, and made the most moving play of the game on an interception late to help put the game away. The play itself was impressive with him seeing the play develop and having the athletic freakish ability to jump the route on a very well-thrown ball. But the immediate run to DT’s number to give him the ball made me wonder who was cutting onions in the middle of my friggin football game. It shows the brotherhood these guys have and was the perfect gesture on the field to honor DT. - Sadaraine

Albert Okwuegbunam

My game ball goes to Noah Fant and Albert Okweugbunam who combined for ten catches and 88 yards on eleven targets. Albert O.’s effort on his touchdown catch was spectacular even if it was against the Lions JV defense because of COVID. Seeming Noah Fant used on a vertical route also gave me hope that Pat Shurmur finally realized Fant is not very good on routes where he runs parallel to the line of scrimmage. I don’t know how I feel that more than half of our eighteen completed passes went to our TEs, but if we are playing a team with that has a hard time covering tight ends, we should attack their weakness. It’s called a gameplan. - Joe Mahoney

Broncos dial up a play action pass out of 13 personnel on 3rd and long. Bridgewater tosses it to Albert Okwuegbunam short of the goal line, but 85 finds his way past the pylon. pic.twitter.com/oehswTljYK — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 12, 2021

Dre’Mont Jones

One series got Jones this game ball. He got his second sack, a tackle for loss and when the Lions went for it on fourth-and-2, he got the pass swat. For the game, Jones had three tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two QB hits and one pass deflection. Not bad. - Ian St. Clair

Offensive Line

Whenever a running game looks as dominant as the Broncos did against the Lions, the offensive line is doing something right. Neither back had a carry longer than 16-yards and yet they still averaged 4.7 yards per carry, which means they were consistently churning out positive yardage. Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Quinn Meinerz, and Bobby Massie all deserve some major props for the way they owned the line of scrimmage. - Joe Rowles

Who gets your game ball from the Broncos-Lions game? Let us know in the comments section below.