Broncos vs. Bengals betting odds for Week 15

The Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals square off in Week 15 with both teams fighting for their playoff lives in a heavily contested AFC playoff hunt. Five teams sit at 7-6 with three more right behind with six wins and they are all fighting for two playoff spots right now.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos will be slight 1.5-point home favorites over the Bengals with an over/under of 43.5. Both teams have been relatively inconsistent, but have shown they can win big games at times.

Broncos vs. Bengals betting odds

Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) at Denver Broncos (7-6)

Sunday, December 19 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -1.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver -125 / Cincinnati +105

Over/Under: 43.5

The winning formula for the Broncos has been a run-heavy scheme, but that might difficult as the Bengals are ranked 9th in the NFL in yards per rush. However, teams haven’t rushed against them as much as they rank 5th fewest rushing attempts. Their pass defense is a little more suspect ranking in the bottom half of the league in yards per attempt.

That means we could see Pat Shurmur stray from the run game believing his scheme will have success throwing the ball. Personally, I think that line of thinking will lead to another defeat and I am worried that line of thinking is what we’re going to get on Sunday. We’ll just have to see if I’m right there, but I sure hope not as Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon have developed into a very dangerous duo.

What do you think Broncos Country?