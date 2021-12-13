Dre’Mont Jones: ‘Greatest series of my career’

In one series on Sunday, defensive end Dre’Mont Jones almost single-handedly took the Lions’ offense off the field.

The Broncos had just scored after a fumble recovery to go up 24-10, but in the previous half, the Lions had proved they could move the ball.

Yet Jones proved he could move them right back.

1st-and-10: Jones sacks Jared Goff for negative 16 yards. 2nd-and-19: Jones tackles running back Godwin Igwebuike for a three-yard loss 3rd-and-22: Goff connects on a deep pass to receiver Josh Reynolds for 20-yard gain 4th-and-2: Jones deflects Goff’s pass for an incomplete, forcing a punt

“I’m [going] to be real with you. That was probably the greatest series of my career—middle school included—ever,” Jones said after the game. “That was sweet for me.”

The Lions go for it on 4th and 2.



Guess who.



Dre'Mont Jones pic.twitter.com/BWZS6yY4Zn — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 12, 2021

Talking about his 4th-and-2 read, Jones admitted that he just keyed in on the “talking” from the very young offensive line.

“They talked a lot [and] I knew what they were doing. They said one of their calls, and I knew the center and the guard were going to slide to me. I knew I wasn’t going to get much of a pass rush, so I hit the b-gap, got a feel for it and knew I wasn’t going to get through,” he said. “I saw Goff ready to throw it so I just jumped. It worked out perfectly.”

Well, perhaps a tiny bit less than perfect.

“It hit me right in my face,” he laughed, noting that he was happy it wasn’t a pass thrown by Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. “Yeah. Definitely. For sure. I still got it, so it doesn’t matter.”

Dre’Mont Jones has 2 sacks today and 4.5 sacks in the past four games. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 12, 2021

Jones earned a game ball from head coach Vic Fangio - one of only two for the defense.

He also earned a compliment.

“He’s really come on here as of late. He’s playing good football for us, we need him to,” the head coach admitted. “Part of being a good pass-defense team is the pass rush, and we need that to show up. Tackle for a loss when you’re really kind of struggling against the run a little bit is big, to get them out of the favorable down and distance, and he came through there. We expect that out of him. He’s a good player, and we need that to continue.”

Jones certainly intends for that to happen, still aiming for a double-digit sacks season.

“Yeah my goal hasn’t changed [but] if I don’t get it I don’t feel like I failed,” he said, noting that at 5.5 so far makes it possible even if difficult. “But it doesn’t matter about me. It’s about us winning that game and we won in a tremendous fashion. We won [by] 2,8 [and] we have a chance to make the playoffs still. …I haven’t been in this position yet in the NFL [and] I’m sure a lot of guys haven’t in a while yet too in the NFL so I’m excited about this opportunity.”