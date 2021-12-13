 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Broncos honor DT with a blowout win over Lions

Filed under:

Monday Night Football Week 14: Rams at Cardinals - Live Updates

Week 14 will wrap things up with the Los Angeles Rams on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

By Tim Lynch
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

This game just feels like an early playoff game. Two NFC powerhouses will clash here on Monday Night Football with the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) on the road to try to bring the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) back to earth a bit.

The Cardinals look to have an early advantage with several key Rams players being out with injury as both Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee were late additions to the COVID list. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have the best record in football and with Kyler Murray leading the charge they also have one of the most dangerous offenses taking the field tonight. It should be a great game.

Kickoff is set for Monday, December 13, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

Rams vs. Cardinals live updates

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...