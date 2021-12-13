Monday Night Football Week 14: Rams at Cardinals - Live Updates

This game just feels like an early playoff game. Two NFC powerhouses will clash here on Monday Night Football with the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) on the road to try to bring the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) back to earth a bit.

The Cardinals look to have an early advantage with several key Rams players being out with injury as both Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee were late additions to the COVID list. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have the best record in football and with Kyler Murray leading the charge they also have one of the most dangerous offenses taking the field tonight. It should be a great game.

Kickoff is set for Monday, December 13, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.