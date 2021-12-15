The future is looking bright in Denver under George Paton’s direction

I know the season has games left to play, but not much about the management of the team is going to change over the course of the next month.

We honestly should be giving a big hat tip to George Paton and his management of the team this season.

He’s helped Vic Fangio build a roster that has us playing meaningful football in the month of December.

He made the tough trade of Von Miller which in hindsight looks like an absolute steal for us to get a 2nd and a 3rd for a guy who isn’t playing all that well.

He had a hand in solidifying the offense under a quarterback with who the team can win football games instead of trying to make a busted draft pick look good.

He brought in some sneaky smart players as injuries stacked up in guys like Kenny Young and Stephen Weatherly.

With the report below of the salary cap taking a big step up, I’m liking how the future looks under this savvy GM. The team is not backed into a corner with poor salary cap management, has lots of extra draft capital to work with, and with their winning ways may be a more appealing destination for free agents this offseason.

Broncos News

Javonte Williams nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week following two-touchdown day vs. Lions

Williams, who won the award in Week 9 after his performance against the Cowboys, posted the first multi-touchdown game of his career in a win over the Lions.

The playoff push: A look at Denver’s playoff odds and which teams Broncos fans should cheer for in Week 15

Over the coming weeks, we’ll take a look at the Broncos’ playoff odds, how the standings currently look and who Broncos fans should root for in games across the league.

Other NFL News

NFL informs clubs 2022 salary cap projected to be $208.2 million

The salary cap will rise next year. The NFL informed clubs Tuesday that the 2022 salary cap is projected to be $208.2 million, Tom Pelissero reports. That is the maximum amount agreed upon by the NFL and NFL Players Association in May, and it's a $25.7 mi

Odell Beckham tests positive for COVID-19; Rams entering enhanced protocols

Another star player for the Rams is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wideout ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ tested positive for COVID, Ian Rapoport reports. Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that L.A. was entering enhanced protocols.

Chiefs Rising Up DVOA Ranks | Football Outsiders

The top spot still belongs to the Buccaneers in total DVOA and the Patriots in weighted DVOA, but the red-hot Chiefs are climbing up the ranks in both metrics.

NFL playoff picture 2021 - Week 14 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios and outlook for the postseason

Which teams could lock up a spot next week? Which teams are in trouble? And how did the Rams' Monday night win impact the NFC standings? Here is the current postseason outlook.

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones put on COVID-19 list; CB L'Jarius Sneed returning after brother's death

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday's game against the Chargers, but cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is returning to the team following his brother's death, coach Andy Reid said Tuesday.

NFL power rankings: Packers on top, Buccaneers perfectly imperfect - Sports Illustrated

Four NFC squads land in the top five, but no team can claim to be without its flaws entering the final stretch.