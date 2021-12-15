Broncos vs. Bengals practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos held a few plays out of practice on Wednesday as they prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals and we’ll need to keep an eye on their progress throughout the week.

The big story right now continues to be COVID-19 with the NFL getting hammered with infections this week. The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams are the hardest hit, but even Denver has three players on the list. Head coach Vic Fangio spoke about it and expressed relief that no other positives have through, but that could change at the drop of a hat.

“Yeah,” Fangio said. “You’re relieved but it’s—I’m ready for one of those guys to walk in my office with the bad news. Yeah, I’m relieved, but nervous.”

Nervous indeed. The Browns have 19 players on the COVID/reserve list as of yesterday and the Rams with 16. A couple of other teams are in the double-digits as well. An outbreak now would seriously impact any teams ability to make a push to the playoffs, especially if that team is in a precarious position in the hunt as the Broncos are.

Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dre’Mont Jones DE Foot DNP Kenny Young ILB Concussion DNP Bobby Massie T Hip DNP Kareem Jackson S Back DNP Caden Sterns S Shoulder/Neck DNP Stephen Weatherly OLB Illness DNP Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LIMITED Shelby Harris DE Ankle LIMITED Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow FULL Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Ankle FULL Tim Patrick WR Hand FULL Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL

Bengals Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Chidobe Awuzie CB Foot DNP Joe Burrow QB Rt Finger DNP Clark Harris LS Illness DNP Trey Hendrickson DE Back DNP Trey Hill C Illness DNP Trey Hopkins C Illness DNP Isaiah Prince T Illness DNP D.J. Reader DT NIR-Rest DNP Riley Reiff T Ankle DNP Logan Wilson LB Shoulder DNP Hakeem Adeniji G Knee LIMITED Markus Bailey LB Neck LIMITED Chris Evans HB Ankle LIMITED Tee Higgins WR Ankle LIMITED Stanley Morgan WR Thigh LIMITED Josh Tupou DT Knee LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play