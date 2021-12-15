 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Broncos vs. Bengals practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals are both battling through some injuries this week. Here is the full Wednesday participation report.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos held a few plays out of practice on Wednesday as they prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals and we’ll need to keep an eye on their progress throughout the week.

The big story right now continues to be COVID-19 with the NFL getting hammered with infections this week. The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams are the hardest hit, but even Denver has three players on the list. Head coach Vic Fangio spoke about it and expressed relief that no other positives have through, but that could change at the drop of a hat.

“Yeah,” Fangio said. “You’re relieved but it’s—I’m ready for one of those guys to walk in my office with the bad news. Yeah, I’m relieved, but nervous.”

Nervous indeed. The Browns have 19 players on the COVID/reserve list as of yesterday and the Rams with 16. A couple of other teams are in the double-digits as well. An outbreak now would seriously impact any teams ability to make a push to the playoffs, especially if that team is in a precarious position in the hunt as the Broncos are.

Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Dre’Mont Jones DE Foot DNP
Kenny Young ILB Concussion DNP
Bobby Massie T Hip DNP
Kareem Jackson S Back DNP
Caden Sterns S Shoulder/Neck DNP
Stephen Weatherly OLB Illness DNP
Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LIMITED
Shelby Harris DE Ankle LIMITED
Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED
Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow FULL
Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Ankle FULL
Tim Patrick WR Hand FULL
Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Chidobe Awuzie CB Foot DNP
Joe Burrow QB Rt Finger DNP
Clark Harris LS Illness DNP
Trey Hendrickson DE Back DNP
Trey Hill C Illness DNP
Trey Hopkins C Illness DNP
Isaiah Prince T Illness DNP
D.J. Reader DT NIR-Rest DNP
Riley Reiff T Ankle DNP
Logan Wilson LB Shoulder DNP
Hakeem Adeniji G Knee LIMITED
Markus Bailey LB Neck LIMITED
Chris Evans HB Ankle LIMITED
Tee Higgins WR Ankle LIMITED
Stanley Morgan WR Thigh LIMITED
Josh Tupou DT Knee LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

