Broncos vs. Bengals practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos held a few plays out of practice on Wednesday as they prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals and we’ll need to keep an eye on their progress throughout the week.
The big story right now continues to be COVID-19 with the NFL getting hammered with infections this week. The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams are the hardest hit, but even Denver has three players on the list. Head coach Vic Fangio spoke about it and expressed relief that no other positives have through, but that could change at the drop of a hat.
“Yeah,” Fangio said. “You’re relieved but it’s—I’m ready for one of those guys to walk in my office with the bad news. Yeah, I’m relieved, but nervous.”
Nervous indeed. The Browns have 19 players on the COVID/reserve list as of yesterday and the Rams with 16. A couple of other teams are in the double-digits as well. An outbreak now would seriously impact any teams ability to make a push to the playoffs, especially if that team is in a precarious position in the hunt as the Broncos are.
Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Foot
|DNP
|Kenny Young
|ILB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Bobby Massie
|T
|Hip
|DNP
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Back
|DNP
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder/Neck
|DNP
|Stephen Weatherly
|OLB
|Illness
|DNP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Thumb/Hip
|LIMITED
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Elbow
|FULL
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Shoulder/Ankle
|FULL
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|Hand
|FULL
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Thumb
|FULL
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|Foot
|DNP
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Rt Finger
|DNP
|Clark Harris
|LS
|Illness
|DNP
|Trey Hendrickson
|DE
|Back
|DNP
|Trey Hill
|C
|Illness
|DNP
|Trey Hopkins
|C
|Illness
|DNP
|Isaiah Prince
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|D.J. Reader
|DT
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|Riley Reiff
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|Logan Wilson
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Hakeem Adeniji
|G
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Markus Bailey
|LB
|Neck
|LIMITED
|Chris Evans
|HB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Stanley Morgan
|WR
|Thigh
|LIMITED
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Knee
|LIMITED
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
