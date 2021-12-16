Welcome to Week 15!

Well, I gained a spot on Laurie this week. I’ll take the small victories as this Wile E. Coyote chases that roadrunner. Let’s just say if I end up catching her before the seasons over, it’ll literally be the overreaction of the century. 15 straight weeks she has kept this lead.

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, my lead was cut again. I’m now only up a game on JG_627 and Gbc406 with Orangeandbluebros two games back. Those are the only ones left who stuck with it every week!

Even so, I look at our weekly competition too. JG dominated with a 12 win week, along with Grundlebears. In fact, there were a lot of 11+ win weeks that made my 10-win week look like chump change. Good job everyone!

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 15. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.