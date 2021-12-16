Welcome to Week 15!
Well, I gained a spot on Laurie this week. I’ll take the small victories as this Wile E. Coyote chases that roadrunner. Let’s just say if I end up catching her before the seasons over, it’ll literally be the overreaction of the century. 15 straight weeks she has kept this lead.
In our Yahoo community pick’em group, my lead was cut again. I’m now only up a game on JG_627 and Gbc406 with Orangeandbluebros two games back. Those are the only ones left who stuck with it every week!
Even so, I look at our weekly competition too. JG dominated with a 12 win week, along with Grundlebears. In fact, there were a lot of 11+ win weeks that made my 10-win week look like chump change. Good job everyone!
Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup
Group #: 56471
Password: BRONCOS
Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 15. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 15 NFL Picks
|Week 15
|Tim Lynch
|Jess Place
|Laurie LV
|SEASON RECORD:
|124-83-1
|117-90-1
|127-80-1
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)
|KC
|KC
|KC
|Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (SAT)
|LV
|CLE
|LV
|New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts (SAT)
|NE
|IND
|NE
|Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
|HOU
|JAX
|JAX
|Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|NYJ
|MIA
|Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles
|WFT
|PHI
|PHI
|Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions
|ARZ
|ARZ
|ARZ
|Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos
|DEN
|CIN
|DEN
|Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|SF
|SF
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens
|GB
|GB
|GB
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)
|TB
|TB
|TB
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (MNF)
|CHI
|MIN
|CHI
