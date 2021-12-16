 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Picks for Week 15

We’re back at it with Week 15. Jess Place, Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann, and I will be dueling it out this season for the best straight-up NFL picks guru on Mile High Report.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week 15!

Well, I gained a spot on Laurie this week. I’ll take the small victories as this Wile E. Coyote chases that roadrunner. Let’s just say if I end up catching her before the seasons over, it’ll literally be the overreaction of the century. 15 straight weeks she has kept this lead.

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, my lead was cut again. I’m now only up a game on JG_627 and Gbc406 with Orangeandbluebros two games back. Those are the only ones left who stuck with it every week!

Even so, I look at our weekly competition too. JG dominated with a 12 win week, along with Grundlebears. In fact, there were a lot of 11+ win weeks that made my 10-win week look like chump change. Good job everyone!

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 15. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 15 NFL Picks

Week 15 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV
SEASON RECORD: 124-83-1 117-90-1 127-80-1
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) KC KC KC
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (SAT) LV CLE LV
New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts (SAT) NE IND NE
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants DAL DAL DAL
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars HOU JAX JAX
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers TEN TEN TEN
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins MIA NYJ MIA
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles WFT PHI PHI
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions ARZ ARZ ARZ
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills BUF BUF BUF
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos DEN CIN DEN
Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers SF SF SF
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams LAR LAR LAR
Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens GB GB GB
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) TB TB TB
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (MNF) CHI MIN CHI

