If you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Bengals game on your local CBS affiliate. If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, you are not getting the Broncos game this week.

With both the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals sitting at 7-6 and in a logjam of five other AFC teams contending for those final two playoff spots, the winner likely keeps their playoff hopes alive while the loser will end up on the outside looking in when its all said and done.

In short, this is the biggest game for the Broncos since years. A must-win home game against an equal opponent. You could not ask for a better situation for a young team to turn a corner from doormat to contender in a season. This is it. I’ll be watching and I’ll be hoping for that corner to finally be turned. It would be really nice to write about actual playoff scenarios that matter and this team has the potential to hang with the best of them as they proved against the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.