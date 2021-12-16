 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Broncos vs. Bengals practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals are both battling through some injuries this week. Here is the full Thursday participation report.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are got a lot of their players back onto the field, but three were held out including running back Javonte Williams. Both Dre’Mont Jones and Kenny Young also did not participate on Thursday.

“Dre’Mont [Jones] won’t practice today,” Kenny Young won’t practice, and Javonte [Williams] is not going to practice,” Fangio said on Thursday. “He’s just got a little leg issue. We’re going to give him the day off. Everybody else is limited or full.”

The good news is that it looks like Williams will be good to go by Sunday and Fangio was just giving him a rest day.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, they also got a big chunk of their injury list back to full strength on Thursday. They did lose Chidobe Awuzie to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They also have a slew of illnesses. The Detroit Lions COVID outbreak last week began in much the same way with a slew of flu illnesses followed by a slew of COVID-19 positives. That is definitely a situation that will need to be monitored give the massive COVID-19 outbreak across the entire NFL right now.

Here is your full Thursday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Dre’Mont Jones DE Foot DNP DNP
Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED DNP
Kenny Young ILB Concussion DNP DNP
Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LIMITED LIMITED
Shelby Harris DE Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Kareem Jackson S Back DNP LIMITED
Bobby Massie T Hip DNP LIMITED
Caden Sterns S Shoulder/Neck DNP LIMITED
Stephen Weatherly OLB Illness DNP LIMITED
Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow FULL FULL
Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Ankle FULL FULL
Tim Patrick WR Hand FULL FULL
Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL FULL

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Trey Hill C Illness DNP DNP
Isaiah Prince T Illness DNP DNP
Riley Reiff T Ankle DNP DNP
Logan Wilson LB Shoulder DNP DNP
Vernon Hargreaves III CB Illness - DNP
Markus Bailey LB Neck LIMITED LIMITED
Chris Evans HB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Hakeem Adeniji G Knee LIMITED FULL
Joe Burrow QB Rt Finger DNP FULL
Clark Harris LS Illness DNP FULL
Trey Hendrickson DE Back DNP FULL
Tee Higgins WR Ankle LIMITED FULL
Trey Hopkins C Illness DNP FULL
Stanley Morgan WR Thigh LIMITED FULL
D.J. Reader DT NIR-Rest DNP FULL
Josh Tupou DT Knee LIMITED FULL
Chidobe Awuzie CB Foot DNP Placed on Reserve/COVID-19

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

