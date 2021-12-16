Broncos vs. Bengals practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos are got a lot of their players back onto the field, but three were held out including running back Javonte Williams. Both Dre’Mont Jones and Kenny Young also did not participate on Thursday.

“Dre’Mont [Jones] won’t practice today,” Kenny Young won’t practice, and Javonte [Williams] is not going to practice,” Fangio said on Thursday. “He’s just got a little leg issue. We’re going to give him the day off. Everybody else is limited or full.”

The good news is that it looks like Williams will be good to go by Sunday and Fangio was just giving him a rest day.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, they also got a big chunk of their injury list back to full strength on Thursday. They did lose Chidobe Awuzie to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They also have a slew of illnesses. The Detroit Lions COVID outbreak last week began in much the same way with a slew of flu illnesses followed by a slew of COVID-19 positives. That is definitely a situation that will need to be monitored give the massive COVID-19 outbreak across the entire NFL right now.

Here is your full Thursday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dre’Mont Jones DE Foot DNP DNP Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED DNP Kenny Young ILB Concussion DNP DNP Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LIMITED LIMITED Shelby Harris DE Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Kareem Jackson S Back DNP LIMITED Bobby Massie T Hip DNP LIMITED Caden Sterns S Shoulder/Neck DNP LIMITED Stephen Weatherly OLB Illness DNP LIMITED Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow FULL FULL Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Ankle FULL FULL Tim Patrick WR Hand FULL FULL Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL FULL

Bengals Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Trey Hill C Illness DNP DNP Isaiah Prince T Illness DNP DNP Riley Reiff T Ankle DNP DNP Logan Wilson LB Shoulder DNP DNP Vernon Hargreaves III CB Illness - DNP Markus Bailey LB Neck LIMITED LIMITED Chris Evans HB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Hakeem Adeniji G Knee LIMITED FULL Joe Burrow QB Rt Finger DNP FULL Clark Harris LS Illness DNP FULL Trey Hendrickson DE Back DNP FULL Tee Higgins WR Ankle LIMITED FULL Trey Hopkins C Illness DNP FULL Stanley Morgan WR Thigh LIMITED FULL D.J. Reader DT NIR-Rest DNP FULL Josh Tupou DT Knee LIMITED FULL Chidobe Awuzie CB Foot DNP Placed on Reserve/COVID-19

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play