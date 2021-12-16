Broncos vs. Bengals practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos are got a lot of their players back onto the field, but three were held out including running back Javonte Williams. Both Dre’Mont Jones and Kenny Young also did not participate on Thursday.
“Dre’Mont [Jones] won’t practice today,” Kenny Young won’t practice, and Javonte [Williams] is not going to practice,” Fangio said on Thursday. “He’s just got a little leg issue. We’re going to give him the day off. Everybody else is limited or full.”
The good news is that it looks like Williams will be good to go by Sunday and Fangio was just giving him a rest day.
For the Cincinnati Bengals, they also got a big chunk of their injury list back to full strength on Thursday. They did lose Chidobe Awuzie to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They also have a slew of illnesses. The Detroit Lions COVID outbreak last week began in much the same way with a slew of flu illnesses followed by a slew of COVID-19 positives. That is definitely a situation that will need to be monitored give the massive COVID-19 outbreak across the entire NFL right now.
Here is your full Thursday practice participation report for both teams.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Kenny Young
|ILB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Thumb/Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Back
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Bobby Massie
|T
|Hip
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder/Neck
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Stephen Weatherly
|OLB
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Shoulder/Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|Hand
|FULL
|FULL
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Thumb
|FULL
|FULL
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Trey Hill
|C
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Isaiah Prince
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Riley Reiff
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Logan Wilson
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|Vernon Hargreaves III
|CB
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|Markus Bailey
|LB
|Neck
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Chris Evans
|HB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Hakeem Adeniji
|G
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Rt Finger
|DNP
|FULL
|Clark Harris
|LS
|Illness
|DNP
|FULL
|Trey Hendrickson
|DE
|Back
|DNP
|FULL
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Trey Hopkins
|C
|Illness
|DNP
|FULL
|Stanley Morgan
|WR
|Thigh
|LIMITED
|FULL
|D.J. Reader
|DT
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|FULL
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|Foot
|DNP
|Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
Loading comments...