Thursday Night Football Week 15: Chiefs at Chargers - Live Updates

A big AFC West matchup is taking place on Thursday Night Football in Week 15 with the 9-4 Kansas City Chiefs looking to stretch their division lead to two games with a win over the 8-5 Los Angeles Chargers.

Both teams feature big time offenses, with the Chiefs ranking fourth in the NFL and the Chargers sixth and both powered by the passing of their franchise quarterbacks. Over the course of the entire season, the Chargers have been the more balanced team but the Chiefs defense has been on a tear over the last six games giving up a stingy 11 points per game. I have the Chiefs winning this game, because their defense has been that good over the last two months. If Patrick Mahomes and the offense start to click too...

Kickoff is set for Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will air on NFL Network, Amazon, and FOX. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.