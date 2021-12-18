Week 15: Bengals at Broncos - Everything we know

With a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Denver Broncos would insert themselves deeply into the AFC playoff picture. Here is everything we know.

The Denver Broncos will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 with both 7-6 teams needing a win to stay in the thick of things in the AFC playoff hunt. There are five teams at 7-6 and a sixth, the Los Angeles Chargers, sitting at 8-6. All six are fighting for the final three playoff spots down the stretch and there are three other teams behind with 6 wins a piece.

That’s a lot of teams with playoff hopes with five games to go. The Broncos cannot afford to lose even a single game, but I think they would have a reasonable chance if they win three of their final four games. They need to beat teams that could possibly have a tiebreaker and that means beating the Bengals this week.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos are favored by 3 points, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.