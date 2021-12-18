Week 15: Bengals at Broncos - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 with both 7-6 teams needing a win to stay in the thick of things in the AFC playoff hunt. There are five teams at 7-6 and a sixth, the Los Angeles Chargers, sitting at 8-6. All six are fighting for the final three playoff spots down the stretch and there are three other teams behind with 6 wins a piece.
That’s a lot of teams with playoff hopes with five games to go. The Broncos cannot afford to lose even a single game, but I think they would have a reasonable chance if they win three of their final four games. They need to beat teams that could possibly have a tiebreaker and that means beating the Bengals this week.
Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos are favored by 3 points, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.