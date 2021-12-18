Saturday Night Football Week 15: Patriots at Colts - Live Updates

With the Denver Broncos sitting at 7-6 with a slew of other teams all vying for three playoff spots in the AFC, every 7-6 teams that loses helps. That means rooting for the New England Patriots tonight to beat the 7-6 Indianapolis Colts.

New England has one of the best defenses in the league and rank really well at stopping the run, which they will need to do against the Colts second ranked rushing attack led by Jonathan Taylor. Both teams have been red hot with the Patriots winning seven straight and the Colts winning six of their last eight games. It should be a good one.

Kickoff is set for Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and will air on NFL Network. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.