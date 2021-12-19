Which version of the Broncos will show up in must-win game?

Good morning, Broncos Country!

What Denver Broncos team will show up today?

This has been the running question all season, especially after the thumping of the Dallas Cowboys followed by that debacle against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There is no doubt this is a must-win game for the Broncos. Heck, it’s a must-win game for the Cincinnati Bengals.

As some have pointed out, the injuries on defense could play a major factor in today’s game, especially if Dre’Mont Jones isn’t able to play. He’s been a force along the interior defensive line. Without Jones, that’s a big hole to fill. Then you throw in Kenny Young. Still, there’s no doubt the defense has played incredibly well since the bye week. The Broncos have held opposing offenses to 13, 16, and 10 points, with two of those coming against the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

For Denver’s offense, it’s all about running the ball. However, the Bengals are No. 4 in the NFL at stopping the run. Whoever wins the line of scrimmage wins the game (thanks, John Madden). If the Broncos become one-dimensional, that could become a problem.

It’s been a few seasons since Denver played in a game this big. Win and the Broncos playoff hopes are very much alive. Lose and the task gets more difficult.

Buckle up, Broncos Country.

