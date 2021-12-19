The Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals both sit at a precarious 7-6 with four games left to play. The winner of this game will position themselves nicely to snag one of the wild card spots in the AFC, while the loser will need to win out or get a lot of luck from other teams losing down the stretch.

Game Preview

For a team like the Broncos with a majority of the roster having mostly experienced losing seasons, there is a challenge for veterans who have been in this position before to keep focus on the game in front of you. One of those veterans is Teddy Bridgewater. He was asked this week how he is trying to apply what he’s learned from past playoff pushes to this year’s team.

“I just tell them to focus on the things that we’ve done well,” Bridgewater said on Wednesday. “You hint on the things that you haven’t done so well, but this is the time of year where you play to your strengths. Everyone comes together and understands their strengths. Understand your weaknesses also but play to your strengths. It’s not the time to try to reinvent the wheel. The more you can execute the things you’re doing well, usually the more success you’ll have.”

That is a good mentality and message to have to the team. It’s also one I hope is shared by offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, especially when it comes to trying not to reinvent the wheel and sticking with the strengths this team has shown. The strength is the rushing attack.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Sunday, December 19 at 2:05 p.m. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporting)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst) and Susie Wargin (sideline reporting)

If you see BLUE in the map below, you will get the Broncos-Bengals game locally on CBS. If not, you’ll want to look for some online streaming alternative to get the game or visit a local pub.

If you see BLUE in your area, you will get the #Broncos #Bengals game on CBS this weekend. https://t.co/2M8GJcBZM9 — Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) December 16, 2021

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday Night Football

Yahoo! Sports App

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dre’Mont Jones DE Foot DNP DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Kenny Young ILB Concussion DNP DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Nate Hairston CB Neck - - LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Shelby Harris DE Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kareem Jackson S Back DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Bobby Massie T Hip DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Caden Sterns S Shoulder/Neck DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Stephen Weatherly OLB Illness DNP LIMITED FULL - Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow FULL FULL FULL - Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Ankle FULL FULL FULL - Tim Patrick WR Hand FULL FULL FULL - Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL FULL FULL -

Bengals Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Riley Reiff T Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Logan Wilson LB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP OUT Vernon Hargreaves III CB Illness - DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Trey Hill C Illness DNP DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Isaiah Prince T Illness DNP DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Joe Burrow QB Rt Finger DNP FULL LIMITED - Quinton Spain G Knee - - LIMITED - Markus Bailey LB Neck LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Chris Evans HB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Hakeem Adeniji G Knee LIMITED FULL FULL - Clark Harris LS Illness DNP FULL FULL - Trey Hendrickson DE Back DNP FULL FULL - Tee Higgins WR Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL - Trey Hopkins C Illness DNP FULL FULL - Stanley Morgan WR Thigh LIMITED FULL FULL - D.J. Reader DT NIR-Rest DNP FULL FULL - Josh Tupou DT Knee LIMITED FULL FULL -

Broncos-Bengals Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened a paltry 1.5-point favorite over the Bengals. Since that opening line, things have shifted in favor of Denver. They are now a full three-point home favorite. It is said that home teams get a field goal, so that would mean bettors see these teams as relative equals. At 7-6 a piece, that would make sense.

Matchup History

The Broncos and Bengals traded hits early on in their history notching a 6-6 record when John Elway entered the league. From that point on, it was the Broncos who dominated this rivalry. Elway never lost to the Bengals piling up a perfect 8-0 record against them. Denver drop a few here and there since, but even post-Elway they have been a solid 8-4 against the Bengals. A win this week would be their biggest win over Cincinnati since the overtime game in 2015 when DeMarcus Ware recovered a fumble in overtime to win it.

Broncos Podcasts

