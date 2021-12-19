NFL Week 15 Early Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 15 of the regular season! This is the early games open thread, so feel free to join the chat below to talk about the early game slot of games.

There are a few playoff rooting interests in these early games. It would be good for Denver if the Steelers, Dolphins and Bills all dropped their games. The Bills are the most important one and they are playing the Panthers at home, so its probably a slim chance they falter today. The Dolphins have been red hot and play the woeful Jets, so that’s also probably a longshot. Most likely, it’ll be the Steelers who fall as they take on the 9-4 Titans today.

The Denver Broncos will be at home to take on the Cincinnati Bengals later this afternoon, so check out our nuts and bolts post.

Early games schedule