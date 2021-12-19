Week 15: Bengals at Broncos gameday inactives

The Denver Broncos defense is once again the source of injury pain. Three major contributors have been ruled inactive for today’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, safety Caden Sterns, and inside linebacker Kenny Young are all out of this game.

Denver will be forced to start rookie Baron Browning and special teamer Jonas Griffith as the team looks to contain Joe Mixon in the ground game. Vic Fangio will have his work cut out for him there.

On the other side, the Bengals moved both Chidobe Awuzie and Riley Reiff to the Reserve/COVID-19 list so both will be out for this game. Also inactive will be linebacker Logan Wilson. The Bengals have serious depth issues along the offensive line this week, so now would be a good time for Bradley Chubb and company to show some pressure on Joe Burrow.

Here is your full inactives list for the Broncos-Bengals game in Week 15.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Dre'Mont Jones DE Caden Sterns S Kenny Young ILB Michael Ojemudia CB Brett Rypien QB