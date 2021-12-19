2021: Broncos vs. Bengals - Live updates

The Denver Broncos (7-6) are in a playoff-type game at home against the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) in Week 15. The winner of this game will insert themselves in the AFC playoff conversation in a big way.

In-game updates

Game preview

There are two main keys to this game for me. The first is on defense with the Broncos down to a rookie and a special teamer playing inside linebacker today, so how they do trying to stop Joe Mixon could be the biggest factor in this game.

The other key will be Pat Shurmur. Will he stick to a game plan that involves a heavy dose of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon or will he go against what has been working and attack the Bengals through the air? If he does the latter - as he is known to do whenever the run game is too good - the Broncos could fall behind early in this game. Here’s to running the football!

Join us in the comments section below to talk Broncos-Bengals in Week 15.