Bengals at Broncos third quarter recap

The Denver Broncos received the ball to begin the second half looking at some steep odds. The Cincinnati Bengals were 6-1 on the year when leading at halftime, while Vic Fangio was 1-21 in games where his team was down at halftime. It was only 6-3, but it felt like the game might as well be over at that point.

Starting from their own 25 yard line, the Broncos opened up with a Melvin Gordon run inside for a seven yard gain. On second down, from the shotgun, Teddy Bridgewater again handed off to Gordon who gained three yards but was just shy of the first down marker. On third and inches, Bridgewater was shoved across the line by Courtland Sutton for the first down.

From the shotgun again, Bridgewater was sacked for a 10 yard loss, then Jerry Jeudy wasn’t even looking for the second down throw to bring up a third and “not going to happen” that would ultimately lead to another punt and a lot of boos from the crowd.

Shurmur looking hard at his four plays on his sheet right now. This next possession is going to be a banger. pic.twitter.com/X4o2GzIVfj — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) December 19, 2021

You could feel all wind from Denver’s sails were gone on the Bengals next drive as they drove right down the field, but the Broncos defense came up with a huge stop at their own 11 yard line to keep it a one-score game.

Bengals 9, Broncos 3.

The Broncos got a drive going on their next possession, but Teddy Bridgewater was hit hard on a diving run for the first down. He was hit hard and driving into the ground. He was carted off the field on a backboard.

Bridgewater’s face mask was removed as team medical personnel works on him.



Fans chanting, “Ted-dy, Ted-dy,” Ted-dy" — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 19, 2021

Drew Lock entered the game and immediately handed off to Javonte Williams who rumbled for 14 yards to midfield. Williams took the next carry four yards to set up a second and six. Lock’s first pass attempt was to Tim Patrick outside for a quick eight and a first down inside field goal range.

Melvin Gordon then hit inside for a five yard gain. On second and five, Gordon was initially stuffed at the line but bounced outside for a six yard gain and another Broncos first down.

Gordon was completely stuffed on his next carry for a one yard gain. Drew Lock then attacked downfield hitting Tim Patrick for a 25-yard touchdown pass to put the Broncos up.

Drew Lock with a touchdown toss to Tim Patrick on 2nd and 9. pic.twitter.com/Ddodw88Z51 — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 19, 2021

Broncos 10, Bengals 9.

The third quarter came to an end with Burrow finding a wide open Tyler Boyd who outran everyone for the 56-yard touchdown and the lead. The Bengals would go for two, but they could not convert.

Bengals 15, Broncos 10.