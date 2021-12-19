Teddy Bridgewater injured during Bengals game

Teddy Bridgewater was hurt diving for a first down during the third quarter of the Denver Broncos game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Upon hitting the ground he did not move. Officials quickly called an injury timeout. During the break Bridgewater’s facemask was removed from his helmet and he was slid onto a backboard and stretchered off the field.

Bengals send heat and Teddy Bridgewater scrambled for the first, looks like he got hurt. pic.twitter.com/m8H9rOOK2k — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 19, 2021

With Bridgewater knocked out of the contest, the Broncos turned to backup Drew Lock. Lock came in and led Denver to a touchdown to help them retake the lead.

At this point in time it’s way too soon to speculate on Bridgewater’s injury. CBS’ Evan Washburn reported that it was a head injury and that he does have movement of his limbs. He has been transported to a hospital for further tests and as a precaution

We will update this post as soon as we know more. In the meantime let’s all hope he is okay.