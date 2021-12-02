Welcome to Week 13!

Finally got back into the double-digit win column and wouldn’t you know Laurie was right there with me. Catching up to her feels like a mountain better left for others to climb 13 weeks in here, but we’re going to keep trying. Jess tripped and fell last week, so I’m not too worried about him right now. All focus is on catching the season-long pick’em leader...

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, I added a game lead on the four-headed group that has been there from start to finish. I was also tied for the lead in the individual Week 12 picks with a user named JG_627_Week5. Oddly enough, the total number of wins was 9. Although in the post I published I had 10 wins, so I must have changed a pick on the Yahoo side without realizing it. Ha!

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group #: 56471

Password: BRONCOS

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 13. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 13 NFL Picks Week 13 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV Week 13 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV SEASON RECORD: 107-72-1 102-77-1 110-69-1 Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints (TNF) NO DAL DAL New York Giants at Miami Dolphins MIA NYG MIA Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans IND IND IND Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions MIN MIN MIN Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets PHI PHI PHI Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears ARZ ARZ ARZ Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals CIN CIN CIN Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons TB TB TB Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams LAR LAR LAR Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders LV WFT LV Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers BAL PIT BAL San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks SF SF SF Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF) KC DEN KC New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (MNF) BUF BUF BUF