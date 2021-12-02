 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Picks for Week 13

We’re back at it with Week 13. Jess Place, Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann, and I will be dueling it out this season for the best straight-up NFL picks guru on Mile High Report.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week 13!

Finally got back into the double-digit win column and wouldn’t you know Laurie was right there with me. Catching up to her feels like a mountain better left for others to climb 13 weeks in here, but we’re going to keep trying. Jess tripped and fell last week, so I’m not too worried about him right now. All focus is on catching the season-long pick’em leader...

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, I added a game lead on the four-headed group that has been there from start to finish. I was also tied for the lead in the individual Week 12 picks with a user named JG_627_Week5. Oddly enough, the total number of wins was 9. Although in the post I published I had 10 wins, so I must have changed a pick on the Yahoo side without realizing it. Ha!

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup
Group #: 56471
Password: BRONCOS

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 13. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 13 NFL Picks

Week 13 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV
Week 13 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV
SEASON RECORD: 107-72-1 102-77-1 110-69-1
Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints (TNF) NO DAL DAL
New York Giants at Miami Dolphins MIA NYG MIA
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans IND IND IND
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions MIN MIN MIN
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets PHI PHI PHI
Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears ARZ ARZ ARZ
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals CIN CIN CIN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons TB TB TB
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams LAR LAR LAR
Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders LV WFT LV
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers BAL PIT BAL
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks SF SF SF
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF) KC DEN KC
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (MNF) BUF BUF BUF

Poll

Will Tim ever catch up to Laurie in the pick’em challenge

view results
  • 4%
    Yes
    (2 votes)
  • 31%
    No
    (13 votes)
  • 63%
    LOL, but also no.
    (26 votes)
41 votes total Vote Now

