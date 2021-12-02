Patrick Surtain II’s Pick-Six sets a new record

Patrick Surtain II has been a superstar corner for the Broncos all season and as a result of being so shutdown, he’s not often tested and doesn’t get a ton of production. Yet, the plays came for him against the Chargers.

He had two interceptions against the Chargers, including a 70-yard pick-six that effectively iced the game for the Broncos. The first INT came carrying TE Jared Cook vertically and making a great play on the ball.

Surtain's first INT against the Chargers was just so dang clean pic.twitter.com/REJPx76Jfg — AJ Schulte (@AJDraftScout) December 2, 2021

The pick-6 occurred off of a tipped pass when Justin Herbert put the ball a little too high for RB Austin Ekeler and it bounced off his hands. Surtain did the rest.

What’s so special about this interception is it actually set a bit of a record. The NFL’s biggest trend in recent years has been Next Gen Stats tracking, enabled by Zebra Technologies’ on-field tracking. They release all sorts of interesting analytical data that measure player performance.

This week, they released their statistics and tracking data across the league through Week 12. Their GPS tracking of Patrick Surtain revealed a rather startling and a bit awe-inspiring nugget.

Patrick Surtain reached a top speed of 22.07 mph on his 70-yard pick-6, the fastest speed by a defensive player as a ball-carrier over the last 5 seasons.

He’s a future superstar, folks.

Horse Tracks

“If we had to redo the draft right now and it was the same players available at No. 9—it’d be the same pick.” Vic Fangio re-emphasizes his appreciation for Patrick Surtain II and that his play is absolutely deserving of Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Starting right tackle Lucas Niang returned to practice for Kansas City. CB Rashad Fenton was a limited participant, while WRs Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman missed practice for a non-injury related personal issue.

The Chiefs have beaten the Broncos 11 times in a row. The Broncos are 3-19 in December at Kansas City dating back to both teams’ AFL tenures. They are 3-16 at Arrowhead. It’ll be a historical upset if this team can pull off the upset.

The Broncos’ rookie cornerback has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following his two-interception performance against the Chargers, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Running back Melvin Gordon III (shoulder/hip), tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle/knee), tight end Eric Saubert (ankle), guard Dalton Risner (back), cornerback Ronald Darby (illness) and defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle) did not practice as the team returned to the field.

RB Kerryth White was a 7th-round pick from the Chicago Bears, while Ealy is an undrafted free agent of the Baltimore Ravens. The team is looking to add some additional depth and insurance in case of injuries.