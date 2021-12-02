Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos activated tackle Garett Bolles and sent Calvin Anderson to injured reserve in what has been a common theme of addition by subtraction along the offensive line all season. Dalton Risner is progressing back to the starting lineup this week as well. However, it looks like running back Melvin Gordon may not be ready to play by Sunday.
Asked if Gordon would play, head coach Vic Fangio said “I’m not sure. [It’s] probably 50-50. If he isn’t ready to go, Fangio did say that Mike Boone would be the guy who takes on the secondary role at the position on offense.
The other noteworthy injury was to Nate Hairston who seems to have injured his hip in practice and did not participate on Thursday.
On the Kansas City Chiefs side, offensive lineman Lucas Niang was added to the injury report, but the only other player dealing with an issue is cornerback Rashad Fenton who has missed a second-straight practice.
Here is your full Thursday practice participation report for both teams.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Shoulder/Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|Nate Hairston
|CB
|Hip
|-
|DNP
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Back
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Bobby Massie
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Garett Bolles
|T
|Ankle
|-
|LIMITED
|Baron Browning
|ILB
|Back
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Neck
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Thumb
|FULL
|FULL
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Tibia
|FULL
|FULL
|Calvin Anderson
|T
|Ankle/Knee
|DNP
|Reserve/Injured
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|NIR (Personal)
|DNP
|-
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|NIR (Other)
|DNP
|-
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Pectoral
|FULL
|FULL
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Hip
|FULL
|FULL
|Kyle Long
|OL
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|Dorian O'Daniel
|LB
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
