Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos activated tackle Garett Bolles and sent Calvin Anderson to injured reserve in what has been a common theme of addition by subtraction along the offensive line all season. Dalton Risner is progressing back to the starting lineup this week as well. However, it looks like running back Melvin Gordon may not be ready to play by Sunday.

Asked if Gordon would play, head coach Vic Fangio said “I’m not sure. [It’s] probably 50-50. If he isn’t ready to go, Fangio did say that Mike Boone would be the guy who takes on the secondary role at the position on offense.

The other noteworthy injury was to Nate Hairston who seems to have injured his hip in practice and did not participate on Thursday.

On the Kansas City Chiefs side, offensive lineman Lucas Niang was added to the injury report, but the only other player dealing with an issue is cornerback Rashad Fenton who has missed a second-straight practice.

Here is your full Thursday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder/Hip DNP DNP Nate Hairston CB Hip - DNP Eric Saubert TE Ankle DNP LIMITED Dalton Risner G Back DNP LIMITED Shelby Harris DE Ankle DNP LIMITED Ronald Darby CB Illness DNP LIMITED Quinn Meinerz G/C Knee LIMITED LIMITED Bobby Massie T Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Garett Bolles T Ankle - LIMITED Baron Browning ILB Back LIMITED FULL Kareem Jackson S Neck LIMITED FULL Bradley Chubb OLB Ankle LIMITED FULL Caden Sterns S Shoulder FULL FULL Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL FULL Teddy Bridgewater QB Tibia FULL FULL Calvin Anderson T Ankle/Knee DNP Reserve/Injured

Chiefs Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Rashad Fenton CB Knee DNP DNP Tyreek Hill WR NIR (Personal) DNP - Mecole Hardman WR NIR (Other) DNP - Lucas Niang OL Ribs LIMITED DNP Michael Burton FB Pectoral FULL FULL Chris Lammons CB Hip FULL FULL Kyle Long OL Knee FULL FULL Dorian O'Daniel LB Shoulder FULL FULL L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play