Week 13: Broncos at Chiefs - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos haven’t beaten the Kansas City Chiefs in 11 straight games, but can’t they pull off the unthinkable here in Week 13? Here is everything we know.

In a battle for the AFC West lead, the Denver Broncos (6-5) will be on the road on Sunday Night Football to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4).

In his time as the Broncos head coach, Vic Fangio has done a better job than most at slowing down the Chiefs offense. Even so, victory over this team has eluded him as it has every Broncos’ coach before him dating back to Week 2 of 2015.

“These guys are really good,” Fangio said when asked if he enjoys the challenge of facing the Chiefs. “They do a lot of things, and it’s a challenge. Enjoy it? I don’t know about that, but it’s a challenge for sure. They do the RPO’s [and] they do it a good bit. They throw it deep a lot, and they’ve got a lot of speed. There’s a lot to stop there.”

In the last two games in Arrowhead, the Broncos defense has held the Chiefs offense to 23 and 22 points respectively. Those point totals should equate to winnable games, but with Drew Lock as the starter in both those games the Broncos were only able to score a total of 19 points. That has to change this week.

Kickoff is set for 6:20 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.