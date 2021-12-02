 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Night Football Week 13: Cowboys at Saints - Live Updates

Week 13 officially begins tonight with Thursday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

By Tim Lynch
It’s the NFL’s number one offense against a Top 10 defense. That’s the story.

The Dallas Cowboys come into this game on two-game losing streak and have pretty much lost their entire coaching staff to a COVID-19 outbreak for this game. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints have lost four-straight under Trevor Siemian and have consequently benched him in favor of Taysom Hill.

Given all of these variables, I’m going to pick the Saints to surprise the Cowboys. It’s a home game and that crowd tends to get rowdy for prime time games. It’ll be close, but the Saints defense will come up big to close things out.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana and will air on NFL Network, Amazon, and FOX. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

