Broncos vs. Raiders betting odds for Week 16

The Denver Broncos will be taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 and the winner will avoid taking control of the AFC West cellar. For Denver, they will be starting Drew Lock in place of the injured Teddy Bridgewater making this the biggest game of the young signal callers career.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos will be slight 1.5-point road underdogs to the Raiders with an over/under of 44. This will be a battle for the AFC West basement.

Broncos vs. Raiders betting odds

Denver Broncos (7-7) at Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)

Sunday, December 26 at 2:15 P.M. Mile High time

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

ATS Betting Lines: Las Vegas -1.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver +100 / Las Vegas -120

Over/Under: 44

Head coach Vic Fangio was asked what he hoped to see from Lock this week and he talked a lot about taking advantage of the first team reps and hoping to see that help with accuracy in the game on Sunday.

“I hope after a week full of practice he’ll be much more comfortable and much more efficient in the whole operation,” Fangio said on Monday. “His accuracy will be better—everything will be better.”

I’ve been very critical of Lock this year. Probably more so due to a rabid group of fans that wholeheartedly believe he is the answer to the franchise quarterback question than due to Lock’s actual play this season. He had a lot of chances in 2020 to prove he could play in this league and he didn’t capitalize enough to convince me. So for me, that makes this opportunity his biggest - and last - chance to change doubters minds in Denver. The Raiders have a lot of issues on defense, so its a perfect opportunity for Lock to come out and gain some confidence as a starter again.

What do you think Broncos Country?