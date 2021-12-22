So you’re telling me there’s a chance?

As doom and gloom as things looked after last week’s loss, the mothership dropped quite the interesting article on the Broncos’ playoff hopes that paints a picture of hope.

If the Broncos can win out, they have a 92% chance of making it to the dance.

Of course, that means the team needs to take care of business against a very beatable looking Las Vegas Raiders team to get the party started and this author isn’t even feeling confident about the chances of that being possible.

The problem is that the Broncos' offense still is ultimately inept and flaccid. We’re forced to trot out a QB that at least brings big-time arm strength to the table, but has very little capability to read defenses properly.

We need some broken plays to win and I know all of us in Broncos Country will be cheering for it to happen.

So maybe we have one more week of hoping our team can make it...

Broncos News:

The playoff push: Examining the Broncos' path to the postseason, who to root for in Week 16

Over the coming weeks, we’ll take a look at the Broncos’ playoff odds, how the standings currently look and who Broncos fans should root for in games across the league.

Broncos activate RB Mike Boone from Reserve/COVID-19 list, place FB/TE Andrew Beck on IR

Denver also made some changes to its practice squad.

Other NFL News:

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Rams' win over Seahawks, Eagles' victory against Washington

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp emerged from a slow first half to lead the Rams past the Seahawks on Tuesday, while Jalen Hurts buoyed the Eagles past the Washington Football Team.

The high-wire life of an NFL cornerback

NFL cornerbacks have a demanding, unforgiving job. Failure is inevitable, mistakes are magnified and the heat is constant. What does it take to thrive at the position? Chase Goodbread investigates.

Tom Brady: NFL should take hits on WRs' knees 'out of the game of football'

Buccaneers' star receiver Chris Godwin's season ended following a low, legal hit in Sunday's loss to New Orleans, leading to a torn ACL. Tom Brady, during his Let's Go! podcast this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio, argued for eliminating hits to the knees of d

Sources - Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette likely out for rest of regular season; team signing Le'Veon Bell

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette is expected to miss the rest of the regular season due to a hamstring injury, and the team is signing Le'Veon Bell, pending a physical, a source told ESPN.

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: 1-32 poll, plus evaluating the job security of every team's coach

Vic Fangio's job status in Denver could go either way, Kliff Kingsbury seems to be safe in Arizona and Matt Nagy's days in Chicago look numbered.

Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss game against New England Patriots

Buffalo's Cole Beasley has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Beasley, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19, a source confirmed to ESPN's Field Yates.

Colts center Ryan Kelly announces tragic death of his infant daughter - Sports Illustrated

Kelly missed the team's Week 15 game against the Patriots after the passing of his daughter, whose heart stopped working 19 weeks into his wife's pregnancy.