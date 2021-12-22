 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to get as healthy as possible before Sunday. Here is the full Wednesday participation report.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are pretty banged up heading into their Week 16 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Vic Fangio has confirmed it is likely that Drew Lock will start over Teddy Bridgewater who has entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season after a scary injury last week.

Fangio did assert that if Bridgewater is healthy, he’ll start. That just won’t be this week. As for Lock, Fangio is hoping a full week of reps will help him mitigate the turnover prone quarterback from committing any costly errors against the Raiders.

“I think he’ll be better at that [by] getting a whole week of practice,” Fangio said, “taking all the reps there—or getting the bulk of the reps—going through the experience he’s gone through this year and coming in midstream during a game. I think those will all work to his benefit to avoid that.”

Also on the DNP list were running back Melvin Gordon, defensive linemen Dre’ Mont Jones and Shamar Stephen, tackle Bobby Massive, and linebacker Kenny Young. Jones and Young are probably the ones to keep an eye on as both missed last week as well.

The Raiders are also looking to get some guys healthy after having their game delayed a bit due to COVID-19 issues with their opponent. They did not practice on Wednesday, but if they had the following players would have been held out: Safety Johnathan Abram, linebacker Will Compton, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver Zay Jones, line backer Denzel Perryman, and tight end Darren Waller.

Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion DNP
Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip DNP
Kareem Jackson S Back DNP
Dre’Mont Jones DE Foot DNP
Bobby Massie T NIR DNP
Shamar Stephen DL Knee DNP
Kenny Young ILB Concussion DNP
Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Ankle LIMITED
Shelby Harris DE Ankle LIMITED
Quinn Meinerz G/C Back/Rib LIMITED
Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee LIMITED
Mike Purcell DL Thumb/Neck LIMITED
Caden Sterns S Shoulder/Neck LIMITED
Courtland Sutton WR Wrist LIMITED
Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Johnathan Abram S Shoulder DNP
Will Compton LB NIR-Personal DNP
Johnathan Hankins DT Back DNP
Josh Jacobs RB Illness DNP
Zay Jones WR Toe DNP
Denzel Perryman LB Ankle DNP
Darren Waller TE Knee/Back DNP
Divine Deablo LB Shoulder/Elbow LIMITED
Daniel Helm TE Knee LIMITED
Foster Moreau TE Abdomen/Thigh LIMITED
Brandon Parker T Knee LIMITED
Casey Hayward CB Achilles FULL
Carl Nassib DE Knee FULL
Josh Simpson G Knee FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

