Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos are pretty banged up heading into their Week 16 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Vic Fangio has confirmed it is likely that Drew Lock will start over Teddy Bridgewater who has entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season after a scary injury last week.

Fangio did assert that if Bridgewater is healthy, he’ll start. That just won’t be this week. As for Lock, Fangio is hoping a full week of reps will help him mitigate the turnover prone quarterback from committing any costly errors against the Raiders.

“I think he’ll be better at that [by] getting a whole week of practice,” Fangio said, “taking all the reps there—or getting the bulk of the reps—going through the experience he’s gone through this year and coming in midstream during a game. I think those will all work to his benefit to avoid that.”

Also on the DNP list were running back Melvin Gordon, defensive linemen Dre’ Mont Jones and Shamar Stephen, tackle Bobby Massive, and linebacker Kenny Young. Jones and Young are probably the ones to keep an eye on as both missed last week as well.

The Raiders are also looking to get some guys healthy after having their game delayed a bit due to COVID-19 issues with their opponent. They did not practice on Wednesday, but if they had the following players would have been held out: Safety Johnathan Abram, linebacker Will Compton, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver Zay Jones, line backer Denzel Perryman, and tight end Darren Waller.

Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion DNP Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip DNP Kareem Jackson S Back DNP Dre’Mont Jones DE Foot DNP Bobby Massie T NIR DNP Shamar Stephen DL Knee DNP Kenny Young ILB Concussion DNP Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Ankle LIMITED Shelby Harris DE Ankle LIMITED Quinn Meinerz G/C Back/Rib LIMITED Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee LIMITED Mike Purcell DL Thumb/Neck LIMITED Caden Sterns S Shoulder/Neck LIMITED Courtland Sutton WR Wrist LIMITED Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED

Raiders Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Johnathan Abram S Shoulder DNP Will Compton LB NIR-Personal DNP Johnathan Hankins DT Back DNP Josh Jacobs RB Illness DNP Zay Jones WR Toe DNP Denzel Perryman LB Ankle DNP Darren Waller TE Knee/Back DNP Divine Deablo LB Shoulder/Elbow LIMITED Daniel Helm TE Knee LIMITED Foster Moreau TE Abdomen/Thigh LIMITED Brandon Parker T Knee LIMITED Casey Hayward CB Achilles FULL Carl Nassib DE Knee FULL Josh Simpson G Knee FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play