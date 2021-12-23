How do the Broncos match up with these Raiders?

Regardless of the playoff implications, there’s plenty at stake in Week 16.

The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders will both enter this contest at .500 and in need of two wins over their last three games to have their first winning record in five seasons. A victory would also mean Fangio avoids four straight losses to the hated division rival. With Teddy Bridgewater in the league’s concussion protocol, the Broncos will need to hope Drew Lock looks better than the sub-50% completion, four pick performance he had the last time he played in Vegas.

In order to dig into the upcoming matchup I reached out to Silver and Black Pride’s Matt Holder for this week’s episode of Cover 2 Broncos. What follows is a brief rundown of our conversation.

Raiders’ offense vs Broncos’ defense

Last time around it seemed like Vic Fangio wasn’t ready for Greg Olsen until the second quarter - Raiders averaged 8.2 yards per play in the first quarter as Carr led three scoring drives, and they also averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

The Broncos philosophical approach to the end of the first last week cost them 3 points, and it deserves extra scrutiny this week because it blew up in their face against Vegas too. The Raiders got the ball back with a minute on the clock in the first half. They only needed 31 seconds to score a touchdown. Carr found Darren Waller for 33 yards to set Vegas up at the Broncos 36. On 1st and 10, the Raiders came out in a 3X1 bunch set to the right and the isolated receiver split out in the slot to the left. The lone receiver ran a post while Kenyan Drake ran an out and up from the backfield, which left him alone on Alexander Johnson. Easy pitch and catch.

Carr’s been money vs. Fangio for years now. Why?

In five games against the Broncos since 2019, Carr’s completed 67.28% of his passes for 1516 yards, five TDs, and two interceptions. He’s taken seven sacks.

Believe it or not, the Broncos are a top ten team vs. tight ends by DVOA on the year. They do tend to struggle against Waller, however. Last time around he caught all 5 of his 5 targets for 59 yards and that was a “good” game for Denver.

Since the Broncos game, it looks like the Raiders offense has gone through a precipitous decline. How much of it’s losing Gruden and Henry Ruggs? Is there more to it?

Raiders have averaged 20.66 points per game since Gruden resigned.

Less 12 and 21 personnel, more 11.

How should the Broncos attack Carr?

What should the Broncos expect on the ground?

Extra Points

Raiders run the ball 27% of the time out of 11, but average 4.9 YPC when they do

Raiders offense By DVOA

15th by passing

27nd rushing

26th ranked past schedule

19nd in variance (average-ish leaning inconsistent)

Adjusted Line Yards

19th overall

Bad in power situations

Stuffed on 15% of runs

28th in second level

24th in open field

Adjusted Line Yard ranks by direction

31st off left end (8% of carries)

23rd off left tackle (17% of carries)

14th mid/guard (63% of carries)

6th off right tackle (10% of carries)

6th off right end (3% of carries)

Broncos’ offense vs Raiders’ defense

How does Drew Lock starting change the gameplan for both clubs?

This won’t be the same offense Gus Bradley saw the first time around. Bridgewater looks unlikely to play and Jerry Jeudy is back in the lineup.

Bradley’s received a lot of criticism for his gameplans vs. the Chiefs because Vegas rarely deviated from their single high shells. Is this simply a coach being stubborn or is it due to personnel limitations? (Abram in deep zones)

Broncos run game probably comes down to the plan of attack. Raiders have issues defending between the guards, but they’re quite good outside that and they do a good job in short yardage.

Despite a healthy Garett Bolles and Bobby Massie, the Broncos had no answer for Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue last time around.

How should Pat Shurmur attack this Raiders defense?

Extra Points

The Broncos play a little less 90% of their snaps out of 11 or 12 personnel. The next most used grouping is 13, but they dabble in 21, and 22 and could use it in this game.

Broncos have a ton of issues with allowing stuffs, but they’re good in power situations and a top 5 rushing team at the second level. If they can get Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon past the LOS they could be running for awhile.

Raiders defense by DVOA - 25th

25th pass

13th run

2nd in variance (consistent)

11th past schedule

Adjusted Line Yards

15th overall

2nd in power success

Stuffed on 16% of runs

18th defending second level

25th defending open field

Adjusted Line Yard ranks by direction

6th off left end (9.6%)

19th off left tackle (12.7%)

27th mid/guard (57% of all opposing carries)

6nd right tackle (13%)

9th right end (6.8%)

DVOA Rank VS Receivers

17th vs WR1s

25th vs WR2s

23rd vs WR3+

28th vs TEs

25th vs RBs

DVOA rank Vs. Pass directions

31st vs passes to left

12th vs passes to middle

28th vs passes to right

11th vs deep passes

29th vs short passes

Special Teams

Draft Talk

What are the Raiders biggest needs?

$43,957,830 in ‘22 cap space, and can create almost $20 M more if they cut Carr.

Will the Raiders cut Carr?

Thoughts on the 2022 QB crop?

What position groups look strong in this class?

What position groups look weak?