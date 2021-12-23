Patrick Surtain shuts down Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals in Week 15

The Patrick Surtain II pick has drawn a fair amount of criticism since it happened, but his play on the field has been nothing short of stellar for the Denver Broncos. It’s hard to retroactively fault George Paton for the pick, as Surtain has delivered week in and week out.

He showed up again in the Broncos’ tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Much was made about the Surtain vs Chase matchup, and it’s safe to say Surtain came out ahead in this one.

This week, Surtain covered Chase primarily 10 times, and Chase didn’t get a target on any of those plays. As a whole, Surtain was targeted just twice and allowed two catches for 21 yards-one to Tyler Boyd and one to Tee Higgins.

On the season, Surtain has been targeted 72 times, allowing just 39 receptions for 469 yards and 3 touchdowns. PS2 has recorded 4 INTs and 6 PBUs. The longest reception Surtain has allowed was 37 yards in Week 1 vs the Giants. Pat Surtain has allowed a lower passer rating when targeted than three of the four AFC Pro Bowl cornerbacks.

Since week 9, Patrick Surtain II has allowed 14 receptions on 26 targets and one touchdown (the contested catch to Devonta Smith). He has recorded 3 INTs and 2 PBUs in that time span. — AJ Schulte (@AJDraftScout) December 23, 2021

Patrick Surtain II was named a Pro Bowl alternate at cornerback. He will be a bright star for this Broncos franchise for a long time.

Horse Tracks

EDGE Malik Reed returns after missing the last two games on the COVID list. Swing tackle Calvin Anderson and depth EDGE Andre Mintze also entered their 21-day return window off of Injured Reserve.

Following their 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, the Denver Broncos are now on pace to select 13th overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

For the fifth time this season and fourth consecutive week, running back Javonte Williams has been nominated for Rookie of the Week.

Starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a scary injury against the Bengals, and won’t play vs the Raiders. RB Melvin Gordon, S Kareem Jackson, DE Dre’Mont Jones, and LB Kenny Young also didn’t practice Wednesday from injuries.

Safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Pat Surtain II and tackle Garett Bolles were named first alternates for the annual all-star game, the NFL announced Wednesday. Alternates may be elevated to the roster depending on any injuries or playoff situations that bar a player from attending.