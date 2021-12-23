Welcome to Week 16!
I thought I would gain two games this week, but Laurie clutched the second game we had different. If I could just get within two games before the last week of the season, then maybe I might have a shot to at least tie. That would be epic.
In our Yahoo community pick’em group, my lead has petered out. Now we’re in a three-way tie for first between Orangeandbluebros, JG_627, and myself with Gbc406 right behind by one game. I ate it hard last week, so not even in the same area of the top weekly winners. Jersey Boy, Jimmer’s Picks, and The Devils took the top spots with 11 wins each.
Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 16. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 16 NFL Picks
Week 16
|Tim Lynch
|Jess Place
|Laurie LV
|Week 16
|Tim Lynch
|Jess Place
|Laurie LV
|SEASON RECORD:
|133-90-1
|127-96-1
|136-90-1
|San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans (TNF)
|SF
|TEN
|TEN
|Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers (SAT)
|GB
|GB
|GB
|Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals (SAT)
|ARZ
|ARZ
|ARZ
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
|TB
|TB
|TB
|Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
|NYJ
|NYJ
|NYJ
|Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DET
|ATL
|Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
|LAC
|LAC
|LAC
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|PIT
|PIT
|Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|DEN
|LV
|Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys (SNF)
|DAL
|WAS
|DAL
|Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints
|NO
|NO
|NO
