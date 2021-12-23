 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Picks for Week 16

We’re back at it with Week 16. Jess Place, Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann, and I will be dueling it out this season for the best straight-up NFL picks guru on Mile High Report.

By Tim Lynch
Welcome to Week 16!

I thought I would gain two games this week, but Laurie clutched the second game we had different. If I could just get within two games before the last week of the season, then maybe I might have a shot to at least tie. That would be epic.

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, my lead has petered out. Now we’re in a three-way tie for first between Orangeandbluebros, JG_627, and myself with Gbc406 right behind by one game. I ate it hard last week, so not even in the same area of the top weekly winners. Jersey Boy, Jimmer’s Picks, and The Devils took the top spots with 11 wins each.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 16. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 16 NFL Picks

Week 16 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV
SEASON RECORD: 133-90-1 127-96-1 136-90-1
San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans (TNF) SF TEN TEN
Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers (SAT) GB GB GB
Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals (SAT) ARZ ARZ ARZ
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles PHI PHI PHI
Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings LAR LAR LAR
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots BUF BUF BUF
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers TB TB TB
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets NYJ NYJ NYJ
Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons ATL DET ATL
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans LAC LAC LAC
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals CIN CIN CIN
Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks SEA SEA SEA
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs KC PIT PIT
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders LV DEN LV
Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys (SNF) DAL WAS DAL
Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints NO NO NO

