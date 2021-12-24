If you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Raiders game on your local CBS affiliate. If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, you are not getting the Broncos game this week.

The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders, which means Drew Lock will be getting a chance to prove he can play in this league. Head coach Vic Fangio felt Lock will be able to take his brief appearances this season in relief and a full week of practice reps and have a good game on Sunday.

“I think he’ll be better at that [by] getting a whole week of practice, taking all the reps there—or getting the bulk of the reps—going through the experience he’s gone through this year and coming in midstream during a game,” Fangio said. “I think those will all work to his benefit to avoid that.”

If Drew Lock comes out on fire, Denver will easily win this game. They have have much better talent and better defensive coaching. But Lock has a much lower floor too, so him coming out and playing well is critical to everything else. A win puts Denver right back into the playoff mix in the AFC.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Broncos are 1-point favorites according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.